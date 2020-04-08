The world health emergency in which we find ourselves has been the cause of the closing of classrooms in Argentina for a time that is difficult to pin down. Such measure has implied a clear protection to avoid contagion and, at the same time, the birth of an extraordinary educational challenge for millions of citizens who have not yet fully realized its magnitude. The new role imposed on mothers, fathers and students, and of course on professional educators, has given rise to a sudden mutation, forced by circumstances, of teaching and learning in the country. Within this framework, two reflections and some ideas to contribute to the construction of the best response to the situation:

1) Let’s accept the reality: neither the schools, nor the teachers, nor the families, nor the students, nor the technological infrastructure were ready for this emergency.. The authorities have moved fast and with the logic of facing the epidemic with extraordinary measures. Now is the time to face the educational consequences as best you can. Let’s start by recognizing that the school and the professionalism of teachers and classroom teachers is irreplaceable and worth this situation to realize, recognize and applaud their enormous contribution to society. Their physical absence must add to the tension that mothers, fathers, and in their case caregivers, of students in compulsory isolation are especially facing. Let’s understand it: they are not teachers, they do not know the knowledge to transmit to their children, they do not know about pedagogy, many of them are absolutely overcome by their work, economic and social situation, and in this context, where health is threatened by a pandemic worldwide, they must guide and support, among a host of household tasks, the learning of minors in a distance education system for which they were never prepared. In this reality it is also good to recognize the efforts and opportunities that arise. The State’s response at the national and provincial levels, by reactivating digital platforms in record time, updating content and making it available to the public media to provide a solution to the largest number of children and youth in the entire country; as well as that of many teachers who are doing the impossible to maintain contact with their students; Like the active participation of many parents in this new role, they are examples worthy of applause and that we should not forget in the future work that we owe ourselves after the emergency.

two) Social differences and the consequent educational gap will increase. The emergency requires resources to mitigate its consequences: a place of studies, books, devices, connectivity and, once again, mothers and fathers prepared to support this difficult process. The reality indicates that this is almost impossible in certain sectors of extreme vulnerability where the minimum conditions of educability are lacking.. It is true that it helps and a lot that they have a cell phone to access good distance education platforms, but obviously the emergency will be felt hard and their special attention must be a priority.

In this context, four ideas that attempt to contribute international experience from fifteen countries in the region in response to the crisis and that emerge from recent work meetings of the Latin American Network for Education, REDUCA and the IDB are summarized below: 1) Improve communication and achieve a direct link between teachers and students and between schools and families. It is crucial that the school organize its teachers and support mothers and fathers, especially at the initial and primary levels. To this end, that the jurisdictional authorities help to maintain fluid communication between teachers and students – a critical factor in the emergency – and between school and family will be essential; 2) A plan for the emergency. It must be accepted that the entire 2020 school year will be crossed by the pandemic and therefore authorities must work on a specific plan by educational level that: a) adapt the school calendar, b) define priority curricular contents and c) already contemplate specific measures for the resumption of post-epidemic classes; 3) Adaptation and orderly launch of virtual education modalities. Without saturating parents and students and precisely providing tools for them to follow the advice of their teachers, it is important to make available to the educational community modalities that support the aforementioned Plan but that are coordinated and monitored by the respective schools and teachers. and 4) Alliances, where required. In order to take advantage of the experience that expands the accesses and the diffusion of knowledge in virtual education, the union of different actors will offer greater possibilities of achieving educational justice. In this sense, encouraging more experienced establishments to sponsor more vulnerable schools can be a tool to implement.

Definitely, the emergency is not only sanitary in our country, it is also educational. Logical protection measures have abruptly changed teaching and learning across the republic. The new roles of the protagonists of the educational community require good communication, support and monitoring and a special look at a 2020 plan whose school year has already been fully impacted by the pandemic.

The author is president of Educar 2050