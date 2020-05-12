The cost of a college education has long been baffling in the United States, where a year of higher education costs tens of thousands of dollars.

But as the coronavirus crisis sets in, students, many of whom take out large loans to finance their degrees, wonder how to justify spending $ 70,000 a year on … classes via the video calling app Zoom .

They feel like they are hurting and they hold their universities accountable.

“We are paying for other services that the campus offers that are not digitized,” says Dhrumil Shah, who is doing a master’s degree in public health at George Washington University.

The 24-year-old student took out loans to pay for part of his two-year program in the American capital. In a few days you will get your diploma, but there will be no traditional graduation ceremony.

Shah has signed one of several petitions demanding some form of refund.

“I think the quality of service has declined,” Shah, a Chicago native, told ..

He complains that the move to distance learning, due to current Washington stay-at-home orders to curb the spread of the deadly virus, has resulted in a loss of educational structure and supervision.

“It prepares the person going through that experience for failure,” he says, admitting that he has become “drastically” unproductive without the responsibility of the in-person classes.

Shah is not alone. Many students have lamented that their quintessential American college experience has been lost – there are no sunny afternoons on college fields playing frisbee, no classes in high-tech labs, no crazy nights.

Molly Riddick also signed a petition demanding that her study house, New York University, make some kind of gesture to compensate her students.

“No matter how much NYU insists to the contrary, it is simply not possible to provide a complete performing arts education through Zoom,” he noted in a comment on change.org.

Some students have taken their complaints to court. In a lawsuit . had access to, Adelaide Dixon accuses the University of Miami of awarding her a diploma with a “diminished” value due to the nature of the online courses.

Thus, he filed a lawsuit against his university for several million dollars, on behalf of about 100 students.

At least 50 American study houses and universities have been sued for similar reasons.

– What happens in the fall? –

Universities have generally remained silent in public about these legal actions.

But those who have spoken insist that they are caught in an unprecedented and difficult situation caused by the pandemic.

While some have partially reimbursed students for room and board, as many left campus in mid-March, none have gone so far as to reimburse some of the spring semester tuition.

And the problems could get worse. What will happen in late summer or early fall (boreal) when classes will generally resume? Will 20 million students return to American campuses?

In university circles, the debate is intense.

“I look forward to coming back,” says Ashwath Narayanan, 19, who attends George Washington University.

He says that university officials promised to give him better information in the next 10 days, but he admitted: “I am preparing myself mentally not to return.”

It’s kind of hard to imagine how life on campus could go back to something akin to normal, as if the virus crisis didn’t exist.

“Dorms and coffee shops should be treated like supermarkets right now,” practicing social distancing and putting a lot of hand sanitizer in, Shah says.

And that seems difficult.

Pamella Oliver, president and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, Fullerton, said in a virtual conference: “We assume that in the fall, we will be virtual.”

But for many schools, offering a virtual future places additional pressure on students and their parents, who often pay the bill, especially given the dire economic situation in the United States.

“Many students and families will earn less and have less money available for postsecondary education,” said Ted Mitchell, president of the American Board of Education, in a letter sent to Congress.

Mitchell estimates, therefore, that enrollment will drop 15% for the next academic year, which would translate into a loss of $ 23 billion for universities.

Large universities – like Harvard, Yale, and Stanford – could survive on their reserves and ability to access financing, but smaller ones could go bankrupt if enrollment drops abruptly.

