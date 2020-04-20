O National Council of Education Secretaries (CONSED) published a note against the statements of the Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, to keep Enem in November, despite the crisis of the new coronavirus.

The organization claims that an adjustment to the schedule is necessary for the benefit of students, especially those in the public school system who are not attending classes and are having difficulty signing up and requesting an exemption from the exam. “We also believe it is essential to postpone the dates of the ENEM tests, so that educational inequalities in our country are not further amplified,” says the note.

Abraham Weintraub, Minister of Education.

Photo: Paulo Guereta / Agência O Dia / Estadão Content

After taking a position on Saturday, 20, in favor of going back to school in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, Education Minister Abraham Weintraub said on Twitter on Sunday that the governors had “a generalized and hasty quarantine”. The post includes a video of an unidentified man dancing. “Governors must plan to return to school, remove their buttocks from the chair and REBOLATE after the injury!” Wrote Weintraub.

#VaiTerEnem Governors made a generalized and hasty quarantine. The population is at the limit. Students without classes are concerned with Enem. THE YEAR IS NOT LOST! Governors must plan to return to classes, remove their buttocks from the chair and REBOLAR behind the injury! pic.twitter.com/qqPZsI89VS – Abraham Weintraub (@AbrahamWeint) April 19, 2020

The minister also stated that, with the cancellation of Enem, “UNE and monopolists gain”. “They tried to stop ENEM when they invaded the schools where the tests would be done. They tried again last year. They are trying now. They won’t be able to! WILL HAVE ENEM!”

