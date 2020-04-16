The Ministers of Education throughout the country held a virtual meeting to take stock of this first month of suspension of face-to-face classes and analyzed how to continue in the framework of social, preventive and compulsory isolation extended in principle until April 26, although with serious chances of being extended again.

By videoconference, the holder of the educational portfolio at the national level, Nicolas Trotta, led the online meeting he held with his provincial peers.

Under the Federal Council of Education, analyzed back to school and the school calendar, with the aim of reaching a common criterion throughout the country. As reported by the educational portfolio through a statement, The particular situation of each jurisdiction and the possibility of reaching new initiatives within the limited possibilities of the quarantine were reviewed.

In television statements, this Wednesday at the last minute, Trotta said that “we are at a time that demands that we seek new paths, school is irreplaceable just like the teacherBut when you return to face-to-face classes you have to evaluate how this whole process has been and analyze the 14 years of compulsory education. “

“We are going to have to focus on students who finish high school to make a module that will allow them to perhaps finish their compulsory schooling in the first quarter of 2021,” declared the Minister.

In this sense, he considered that “We should perhaps postpone the start of universities or tertiary institutes so that high schools can project and start their school year next year”. Although Trotta last week had stated that the 2020 school year was not lost, last night he said that when the isolation caused by the pandemic is finished, “it will demand a break from us.” “There are many teachers who are teaching with much effort and students who are learning with a lot of effort in a deeply unequal Argentina ”, he considered.

“Let’s not focus on the school year because society is going to need a break”, He maintained and added that they must “agree with the provinces and analyze what Argentina will need at that time.”

Taking into account that in order to think about returning to classes, it is necessary to evaluate the different realities throughout the country, the Minister summoned his provincial counterparts to advance in the design of a collective national platform that would allow responding to challenges. that are being transited and that reinforces the work in virtual classrooms and the link with teachers. “Our educational system has to be strengthened, strengthened, after going through this context”he declared.

On the other hand, today the distribution of the second edition of the notebooks begins, which, in its first installment, reached 7 million students.