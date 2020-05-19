The world health organization confirmed that the American continent has become the main focus of the covid-19 pandemic, Margaret Harris made the announcement at a media briefing, the Tuesday May 12.

According to the official, the increase in registered cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks in United States, Canada and Brazil, led to America being the region with the most infections, replacing Europe as the world epicenter of the pandemic.

The continent exceeded 2,051.38 cases by coronavirus, while Europe registers 1,829,255 cases. When the epidemic hits hardest, a 87% of students from all over the world were unable to go to their centers. This affected more than 1.5 billion of youth and children of 195 countries, that number has dropped to 1,268 million on May 7 in 177 countries.

The gradual easing of quarantine in Europe

May for European countries is the beginning of a progressive lifting of the restrictions adopted to curb infections. Without being exempt from doubts about a possible second wave of cases, they remain subject to the development of the disease. The following is a table of the countries that apply deconfining:

Main countries that started flexibilization

country

Trade and Service Provision

Other Spaces

Hospitality and restoration

Social services

Education, culture and sport

Germany

✓

✓

Austria

✓

✓

Belgium

✓

Spain

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

France

✓

✓

Italy

✓

✓

Netherlands

✓

✓

United Kingdom

✓

✓

✓

Table No. 1: Main European countries that started flexibilization by sectors.

Spain: In a new stage of de-escalation, the country’s inhabitants will be able to organize meetings of up to ten people. Outdoor spaces in bars and restaurants may reopen, although with limited capacity.

However, Madrid and Barcelona, the most affected cities in the country, are excluded from flexibilization. For his part, the President of the Spanish Government Pedro Sánchez, asked the inhabitants to show the greatest caution and prudence because “the virus is not gone, it is still there.” Transfers are only allowed within the same province and the cinemas and theaters will remain closed, while the schools plan to resume classes in September.

Other countries: Shopping centers will reopen in Denmark, Primary schools resumed their activities in mid-April and secondary schools in May. In Norway, where educational establishments opened for 6-10 year olds in late April, all classes started again in May. The bars and leisure centers will remain closed until June 1. While in Iceland, universities, museums and beauty salons were revived on May 4.

In Finland schools will start their classes this month, with measures of social distancing. In Croatia, outdoor spaces in bars and restaurants will reopen on Monday and meetings of up to ten people will be allowed. Kindergartens and schools will be resumed on a voluntary basis. In Serbia, nurseries will receive children from May 11.

With the planet projecting a timid return to normality due to the COVID-19 pandemic, what happens with schools is a very delicate subject, especially in Europe for fear of a possible second wave.

Supporters indicate that children are lightly contaminated, but without convincing those who oppose and fear economic health considerations prevail.

A paradigm from other borders is the United States. The mayor of NY, a city heavily hit by the virus, ended the school year despite the president’s pretexts Donald trump in favor of reopening. In Europe, according to de-escalation plans, they prioritize the return to classes as the main space due to the need for education for the formation of today’s society.

Education as a social priority

“The decision to know when and how to reopen educational centers is far from easy”, admitted the director-general of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay. But he assures that “this should be a priority because there are many students who are left behind in learning,” he added. The Unesco He has shown concern for education, and fears consequences for the most disadvantaged children, with an unstable family environment and without technological means that allow distance learning.

The case of Finland is to recognize that closed establishments have continued to distribute meals to students at noon; however education is in a process of profound transformation; and the needs that are emerging in the educational field force teachers to rethink new ways of teaching, adapted to the new reality of our students and his way of learning. The more responsible and protagonist the student is in this process, the better and more significant will be its results.

Benefits

Long distance education

Conventional Education

Autonomy

Interaction and development in society

New skills and abilities

Team work

Enhance already acquired capabilities

Adaptability to the environment

Promote research and reasoning

Shared learning

Table No. 2: Benefits of distance and conventional education

Both distance and conventional education bring benefits to the development of the child and his foray into society, in the same way it is important to emphasize that education must adapt to reality and the resources of each child, youth and adult that this process is learning.

In Spain the scenario is still uncertain. The Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá He gave a telematic Sector Conference in which he has agreed with the regional councilors of the branch the creation of a working group to address the development of the next course after the end of this course has been affected by the coronavirus.

Although the panorama is uncertain, the operation of the measures taken by the Spanish government to combat COVID-19 is undeniable; and enter with it in the de-escalated for standardization. Similarly, Celaá proposes three possible scenarios for returning to classes:

Control the pandemic and normalize classes without the need for interpersonal distance.

The evolution of the pandemic does not allow for flexibility in social measures, but school activities are resumed with greater measures.

The evolution of the pandemic completely prevents the development of the school year.

Public spending on education for 2017 is 49,386.3 million euros, representing the 4.25% in terms of participation in GDP. The total amount of scholarships and grants awarded by all educational administrations amounts to 2,172,557.8 thousand euros, the largest proportion, 46.5%, going to university education and 26.8% to non-university post-compulsory education, the remaining 26.7% corresponding to compulsory, infantile and special.

In total the Ministry finances 1,507,207.9 thousand euros, which represents 69.4% of the global amount, 12 years 86.5% of the student body is already studying Compulsory Secondary Education. Encouraging figures that force the Spanish State to continue promoting educational policies that maintain the positive figures of recent years in terms of education.

