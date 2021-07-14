Educating in patience and uncertainty will make children have a happier maturity

Shutterstock / Twin Design ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ylT.M.rVc5lEA0mhg6ZdAQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/Tg3oI4P0LAZ.WihGXgxMRw–~B/aD05NTk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/5d8292f60c3ad82e5f1a03808f4e5367″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/ylT.M.rVc5lEA0mhg6ZdAQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/Tg3oI4P0LAZ.WihGXgxMRw–~B/aD05NTk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/5d8292f60c3ad82e5f1a03808f4e5367″/>

The context in which a child lives determines the skills and competences that he acquires naturally, as well as those that require explicit instruction from adults (parents and teachers).

My father, for example, grew up in a shared house with my grandparents and his eleven siblings. Taking turns, the responsibility to take care of each other, managing the wait, the need to share, etc. they were skills that he acquired naturally.

Today’s children do not have a tribe in their homes and that can be a problem because tribe is the basic regulatory mechanism. The group regulates its members, teaches them that they are one more, that there is an order, some rules, a regulation, a way of acting that is socially appropriate.

Today’s children grow up in homes in which, in most cases, there is only one other child, sometimes with an age difference that avoids problems by taking turns in the use of toys, management of waiting , share, etc.

Likewise, unlike those of a few decades ago, they have technological devices for strictly individual use from a very (too) early age. You just have to watch a child move the YouTube ball to get to the minute and second of the video that provokes the desired emotional reaction to understand what this implies about waiting management in real life.

The great problem of self-regulation

For all these reasons and some more, the current cohorts of children are the ones that have the most difficulties in self-regulation for as long as we have statistics.

Thus, self-regulation skills must be included in the list of skills in which to educate our children. If we include them, we will be educating children with a balanced development between their cognitive, emotional and social skills. We will be teaching them to manage waiting, shifts, time (planning), uncertainty, frustration. To maintain sustained attention, effort (persevere / resilience), to be respectful and responsible.

Available scientific evidence confirms that self-regulation skills are essential for children to achieve adequate cognitive, emotional and social development that optimizes their well-being throughout life, improves their academic performance, employability and health.

Reduce school dropout

There are numerous studies that show that educational interventions that managed to improve these skills in children under 10 years of age managed to reduce early school leaving, improve the graduation rate from higher studies, well-being and stability in their personal life, their salaries , etc.

In this context, the Educar para Ser project was born, developed by the University of Murcia, with the aim of bringing scientifically endorsed good practices to school and homes to stimulate the development of self-regulation skills from the earliest age to the end. of Secondary Education.

Educar para Ser intervenes from an early age and in a sustained way over time to avoid that the initial self-regulation difficulties are accentuated, with the consequent benefit in reducing emotional and behavioral problems and, therefore, with the improvement in academic performance.

Crime and addictions

In the medium and long term, we expect, according to the available evidence, a lower rate of early school leaving, fewer problems with delinquency or addiction to narcotic substances, a higher rate of completion of higher education, fewer episodes of unemployment and a shorter average duration. , higher wages, better occupations, better food and health.

Educar para Ser is present in three countries and four Spanish autonomous communities. Specifically, we train 42 schools in the Community of Madrid, schools in La Rioja, the Valencian Community, Argentina, Costa Rica and Florida (USA). Together, we work with more than 19,000 children with multiple neurodevelopmental profiles with a single goal: to improve their present and future well-being.

By training the teachers of an educational center in good practices that lead to the stimulation of self-regulation skills, we are contributing not only to the cognitive, emotional and social development of all students, but especially of those with more self-regulation difficulties as a consequence. the context in which they live or their neurodevelopmental profile.

The evaluations carried out confirm that Educar para Ser has achieved an average improvement of at least 8% per year in the self-regulation skills of children between 4 and 8 years old. The benefits of participating in the program are greater the longer the student stays in it. Likewise, the benefits are greater for students with more initial self-regulation problems (social exclusion, learning difficulties, high abilities and special educational needs).

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

This research has been financed with funds from the Seneca Foundation of the Region of Murcia and the Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness of Spain. Ildefonso Méndez is CEO of the knowledge-intensive company at the University of Murcia “Non-Cognitive Skills, SL”, which manages the development of the Educar para Ser project.