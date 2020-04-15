Eduardo Yáñez, they affirm that he has put his life at risk | Instagram

After certain statements that have been made about the actor Eduardo Yáñez, it is that because he has abused certain medications and drinks has put his life at risk.

It was a long way of consuming cortisone and intoxicating drinks which due to love failures and chronic pain led him to exceed consumption of these substances.

For some days, the actor became a trend in networks because despite having disappeared for a few months from the screen, he appeared in the morning program Today surprising everyone by his appearance because he looked quite heavy.

They say that he tried to justify himself and that due to severe pain he used cortisone to decrease the pain, however he was exposed because the source of the magazine claims he lied and that for years he has been consuming the substance combined with intoxicating drinks.

That is why now, according to the TV Notes magazine, doctors fear for their health, everything was revealed through an interview of the magazine with a actor’s friend and also a former employee.

The source explained that when attending the program, in addition to seeing himself with weight gain, he was seeing a deterioration, he later tried to explain what had happened due to the fact that he gained weight, however, they affirm that he fell into the consumption of alcohol.

That said, he was asked if he knew the reason for his relapse to which he began to explain that it had been due to love affairs with his ex-partner.

“It all started before I started abusing cortisone, in 2002, when she went to work and live in the United States. He started drinking a lot because he had a conflictive relationship with the Brazilian Ana Carolina da Fonseca, they fought all the time. ”

Yáñez’s friend also affirms that despite having its excesses He is a good man who has been characterized by being a little aggressive and impulsive, but he has always been sincere about his addictions and is aware of it.

Cortisone had been prescribed for him in small doses and even his doctor warned him of the effects it could have if he abused it. which he ignored because the pain he suffered from was so strong that later he started to get recipes from him and inject himself the dose, now his doctors fear for his life because using this medicine in excess could be fatal.

“After doing some studies they detected high levels of cortisone that are lethal; they told him that he has serious damage to his body, that it could have permanently damaged his pancreas and kidneys, and that he needs to be treated urgently, all thanks to being self-medicating.”

