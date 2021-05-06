Eduardo Yáñez revealed that his friend Angélica Rivera helped him years ago that he had this health problem

Eduardo Yanez revealed that years ago she had a health problem, it was her friend Angelica Rivera who helped him.

The actor confessed that the former First Lady of Mexico moved his influences so that he was admitted to the Military Hospital as an emergency.

“Now i can tell, I imagine they don’t send us motherfucking, My friend Angélica Rivera helped me to be treated at the Military Hospital“, Said in an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda.

It all started when the actor underwent lumbar surgery (he did not specify the date), however, during the filming of a movie the surgery was complicated.

“A month after the operation, I rode a horse in a movie that I made precisely with Fernando Colunga. And just because of that scene, which is a long chase, because the whole operation that had been carried out on me was atrophied, “he explained.

Time passed and Eduardo’s health was very compromised.

It was there when he went to Rivera and she intervened so that they treated her friend.

“Arriving in Mexico I had emergency surgery, I no longer moved a leg, that is, it was already without strength,” he said.

