Eduardo Yáñez launched himself against “the corrupt government” of Q4 that “gives away money” – Las Noticias de Chihuahua

Actor Eduardo Yáñez does not agree with the current Federal Government’s campaign “Young people building the future” and expressed it in his social networks.

In an Instagram post that was deleted hours after it was made, Yáñez shared an image regarding the social assistance program that seeks to benefit the so-called “ninis”.

In the infographic of the program it is read that it is aimed at those citizens between 18 and 29 years old without access to education or a job, through the training of knowledge and trades.

About the call, Yáñez wrote:

“Incredible, for them to continue voting for this corrupt government, they give them money that is in addition to our taxes,” reads the publication that users manage to rescue before it was deleted.

“Create a country of ignorant jerks that can be easily controlled. But children with cancer, insecurity, lack of employment, Covid, etc, etc, screw it up ”.