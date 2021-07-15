Eduardo Yáñez launched himself against AMLO – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Actor Eduardo Yáñez once again attacked the government of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. He assured that he has the army on his side to manipulate the population and that he is a dictator who makes the people go hungry.

In his most recent meeting with the press, the actor was questioned about his position on the demonstrations in Cuba against the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel. He expressed that the administration of the Morenista is similar to that of the island.

“Castro lasted 50 years in power, and now there are his children. It does not matter. Those are the ones our president supports. To those who starve their people, ”were Yáñez’s scathing statements to the cameras of El Gordo and La Flaca.

According to the actor, Mexico has the prospect of ending up in a situation similar to that of the Caribbean country. However, he added that in his birth there is freedom of expression against the head of the Executive, a situation that he recognizes, does not happen in Cuba.

“That awaits us in Mexico, we have a president who is a dictator, let’s stop thinking so much. We can raise our voices and nobody has stopped what is happening here, nobody has stopped anything, they have become stronger (the pronouncements against the president). Only the one that the army is with him ”, he asserted.

In his estimates, the military forces are used to repress the people. He pointed out that these were previously allied to the population, now “he would not ask for help to change tires.” He expressed that the army has become the enemy.

“We are enemies of the army. They have to oppress us. They don’t help anymore, they don’t anymore, ”he said in his most recent interview. To this, other controversial statements against López Obrador have given what to talk about about the positions of the soap opera gallant.

At the beginning of July, Eduardo launched himself against the assistance programs of the president’s government. In the context of the shortage of drugs against childhood cancer, the famous criticized that the current administration invests in unemployed young people.

“This is happening now in Mexico. So, all those who have answered me a series of stupid things, are they blind? This is my point: There are no chemicals for children with cancer, but is there money for the assholes who neither study nor work? What a program, or what my tanates, “wrote the actor in one of his most recent posts on Instagram.