Eduardo Yáñez exploits against a program of the Mexican federal government for supporting young people who neither study nor work

Eduardo Yanez He attacked a program of the Mexican federal government for supporting young people who neither study nor work, also known as ninis.

The actor attacked in social networks the initiative “Young People Building the Future”, which is a scholarship plan, however, he does not agree because he says that it only makes young people more unproductive and lazy.

“Create a country of ignorant jerks that can be easily controlled. But children with cancer, insecurity, lack of employment, Covid, etc, etc, screw it!“, He posted.

Through #Instagram the actor Eduardo Yáñez showed his position against “Young people building the future.” For him, this support is about giving money to “ignorant jerks.” pic.twitter.com/i0di8SahW7 – We explain the trend (@explicamosTT) June 29, 2021

Yáñez also pointed out that the current government is corrupt and does not understand why people continue to vote for them.

Although the actor deleted his publication, the users rescued the criticism and began to attack him and his voice divided opinions, some defended the program and others said that the kids only use the scholarship to buy unnecessary things.