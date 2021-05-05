Eduardo Yáñez confesses that he likes to record himself in privacy

The actor Eduardo Yanez Again he managed to steal the attention, because he spoke openly of eroticism and how he makes use of it when he is in full intimacy with his partner.

It was during an interview for the program ‘Today’ where He confessed that he enjoys sexuality with the partners he has had, to the extent that he has taken nude photos for them and has also recorded himself having intercourse, even though you know the risks of performing this type of action.

“We have vanity like women and we like to see our power in a recording, of course, it is a very personal vanity ”, revealed Yáñez.

He also said that, just as several celebrities have seen their privacy invaded by leaking intimate videos on social networks, him if he takes his precautions.

“I delete them or share them with the partner I’m with and we delete them because now it’s very dangerousYou can’t even have that memory, because the other wave is if that relationship with your partner reaches a final limit, think what use can you make of it? ”, he explained.

Similarly, He mentioned that a few years ago a couple of photographs were leaked in which he appeared totally naked, so he prefers to be discreet and more careful with what he has on his cell phone.

“Once a photo of me came out many years ago, I was betrayed. I took the cell phone to a store where they do the service faster and everything, without an appointment, and I think that of the guys who were in the back were Latino and some of them recognized me and I think that guy took the photo from there, “he concluded .