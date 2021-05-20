Eduardo Yáñez attacks again, slapped strangers and gave them money in exchange

The actor Eduardo Yanez was invited to the program of Mexican youtuber ‘Golden Scorpion‘ where had the opportunity to remember that time when he slapped a reporter when he asked about an incident involving his son Eduardo Yáñez García.

It turns out that both characters offered money to people who were in the street in exchange for a slap.

“How much would you allow yourself to be slapped by Eduardo Yáñez? I’m going to offer you $ 200 pesos ($ 10 dollars) ”, said the Scorpion to a man who greeted them and although he quickly agreed, Yáñez resisted a little and he was very hesitant to carry out the challenge.

Finally, the Televisa actor slapped the man, while the latter in turn slapped the Golden Scorpion. In addition, Another young man agreed to receive a slap from Eduardo, although he negotiated and it was for $ 700 pesos, that is, $ 35 dollars.

On the other hand, on the situation that made him viral and that caused him a legal complaint, the actor commented that the media have limits and that on that occasion his annoyance was born from the interference made by the reporter after he asked him not to question him about his son’s issues.

“I respect a journalist who is asking me and I listen to him, why does he not respect when I say that I do not want to talk about that?”

At that time, the actor found himself in serious trouble; So much so that he had to apologize nationally, but now he has learned to laugh at the incident and joke about it.