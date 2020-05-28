The actor of major Mexican soap operas, Eduardo Verástegui, has turned his Catholic faith at the center of his life, his stage as a Latin sex symbol is behind him, as seen in the video clip “Ain’t It Funny” by Jennifer Lopez.

For this reason, on May 10, he invited everyone to pray the “Rosary for the world”, through their social networks, for the Covid-19 patients and to end the pandemic. The appointment was on May 13, the day of the Virgin of Fatima, the goal was for 50,000 people to join the transmission, but he managed 200,000.

See this post on Instagram More than 200 thousand: 4 stadiums full praying the rosary. That was what happened today. Family, THANK YOU. And how well I said it just 10 days ago when this idea of ​​proposing the goal of praying the Rosary with 50 thousand people was born, humanly I see it impossible, if it is achieved it is because you help me and God and the Virgin allow it. We had invited to be 50 thousand, praying the Rosary live online, together, asking for the end of the pandemic. And you doubled the answer and we exceeded 200 thousand in the four networks. From the “Guadalupe corner”, through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, we were so many that the internet collapsed. Analytics from the four networks report a figure that exceeds 200 thousand live views. Facebook’s likes and comments reports quadrupled that number. All this reflects that there are many of us who seek God in the midst of this adversity and place ourselves in his hands. Many told us from some towns in the interior of Mexico that they gathered to pray in the parish, or that they were all at the home of the comadre or the aunt… Together we have created a community of prayer. We start on March 22, and will continue. Every day, at 1 pm in Mexico, through my social networks, praying the rosary. Everyone is invited. I wait for you, each one, each one. THANKS AGAIN. I love you so much! Today there is a party in Heaven! Virgin of Fatima, pray for us! Virgin of Guadalupe, pray for us! # VivaMéxico #Rosarioporelmundo #Juntossomosmasfuertes #Rinconguadalupano @movivamexico A shared post by Eduardo Verástegui (@eduardoverastegui) on May 13, 2020 at 10:05 PDT

Now the protagonist of “Dreams”, “A light on the road” and “Rebel soul” has a new goal and is to gather a million people to pray the Holy Rosary this Sunday, May 31, all with the same objective asking for the world peace and the end of the coronavirus.

Also read: Ana Martín on Covid-19: «Nicaragua take care of yourselves, this is real, I carry you in my heart»

«Dear family, I want to invite you to crown our Blessed Mother the Virgin Mary, on May 31, Pentecost Day. How? Together praying the Rosary for the World, live through my social networks, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter, “wrote the singer.

The prayer would be at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) that is to say at 12 noon in Nicaragua. «The new goal: 1 million people from different parts of the world, united in prayer asking God for the end of the pandemic, for world peace and for the family. I wait for you! Together we are stronger! ”He added.

On his Instagram account he has the prayers of the rosary on May 17, 18 and 21, this last day he turned 46.

In addition to praying, Verástegui promotes donations for the Cáritas México agency, in its fight against the coronavirus. “All this reflects that there are many of us who seek God in the midst of this adversity and place ourselves in his hands,” he said.

It may interest you: “It’s been almost three months without my son.” Ninel Conde asks the President of Mexico for help to get his ex-husband back to Emmanuel

He is the founder and leader of the organization “Movimiento Viva México”, which works against abortion and in favor of the family, and also claims to fight against sexual slavery as he indicates that his intention is to seek a “renewed Mexico, joining efforts to remove the kids from the street”.

In an interview with CNN five years ago, he said that he had been celibate for around 13 years, keeping himself until he married (currently he is not known as a partner). “I don’t know of anyone who has died of withdrawal. We are not animals, we are human beings and we can control our instincts. You can live without sex, “he said.

I don’t know