20 years ago it was the visual appeal of a Jennifer Lopez video. 'Ain't it funny' appeared in series like 'Charmed' and 'CSI Miami'. Eduardo Verástegui was the simile of the Cuban William Levy or his compatriot Gabriel Soto in the 90s and the 2000s, and he was going to be one of the most promising galleries. As a singer, she was part of 'Kairo', which she left in 1996 and just left her place to start a solo career, Eduardo Verástegui saw the light of her self-titled album and the only one in her career. But something happened in the life of the handsome young man, something he did not imagine and that if he were to ask him at that moment, he would swear that it was someone else, the one who two decades later managed to break the record of summoning to pray the rosary for peace.

But before leaving the entertainment world forever, as he was living it, he appeared in different soap operas: 'María Isabel' in 1997, 'Soñadoras', in 1998, 'Alma Rebelde', his first leading role, and 'Tres mujeres' in 1999. In 2000, the Univision chain named it 'Revelation of the Year' and that led him to knock on the doors of projects in the United States. He debuted as a producer for 'Bella', which he filmed in New York, and in 2010 he collaborated on 'Cristiada' where he shared credits with Andy García.

Everything in Eduardo's life seemed to be going great, he had already "crossed the pond", he was caressing the dream longed for by many, but there came a time when he was confused, assures that he was not happy, for that reason he gave a complete turn in the course. "I began to feel the emptiness in my soul. All the things I had achieved did not fill me, I was very unsatisfied. I was not happy, I did not have peace, I did not have serenity, I did not have joy in my heart and I was quite confused because I did not know what I was missing. It was where I realized that the reasons why I wanted to be an actor … were rather superficial, frivolous reasons. It was the money, the fame, the joys, the success".

He gave up all the projects where he “offended my faith, my family or my Hispanic community”, and although that left him without a job for four years, he still took a long time to find the answer he was looking for, because although proposals came, they did not conform to what he had promised.

And under the new precepts in which he began to rule, he decided to immerse yourself in celibacy, a condition that many people have criticized him, because in the 21st century he adopted an archaic idea about his sexuality and now has 13 years with it. In an interview with CNN, Verástegui said: "having found God" led him to decide not to have sex with anyone until the day he got married. "When I have the woman of my life in front of me, I will choose her for the rest of my days and only then will I give myself to her."

His words brought him to the eye of the hurricane, as he maintains his argument to remain celibate. “I don’t know anyone who has died of withdrawal. We are not animals, we are human beings and we can control our instincts. You can live well without sex, “he assured.

But Eduardo's transformation was part of a "miracle" that his mother asked God for, that is why he finds refuge by praying the rosary and seeks others to follow it. "My mother said to my father one day: 'Our son is lost. He no longer listens to us, he ignores us, the words I say do not touch his heart, but if my words do not touch his heart, my prayers will touch his heart.' And that's where he started to pray, I don't know how many hundreds and thousands of rosaries", he told in his testimony in front of faithful Catholics.

He announced that he broke the call record with the challenge he launched on social networks to praying the rosary for peace and the end of the pandemic to the Virgin of Fatima. Thus, almost without realizing it, confirms that her transformation has returned her to success, albeit of a different kind. Furthermore, the fact that she continues to be the protagonist, in another way, is another thing that he enjoys and exploits, it is only enough to take a walk through his social networks to realize how he enjoys posing with high hierarchs of the Church, politicians, communicators and other of his fellow actors.

It is complex to understand Eduardo Verástegui’s change of paradigms, although it seems that he simply exchanged and mixed them.

