“data-reactid =” 27 “>” All this reflects that there are many of us who seek God in the midst of this adversity and place ourselves in his hands, “he said in the same message.

After succeeding in his native country, Eduardo began to ‘crossover’ to the Anglo-Saxon market in the early 2000s, but surprisingly, he put those plans aside without warning and moved away from the spotlight of media attention. When he reappeared to promote new projects such as the movie ‘Bella’, in line with his religious values, he recognized that he had felt empty despite money, fame and earthly pleasures. That’s one of the reasons he decided to embrace celibacy more than a decade ago and wait until marriage to have sex again.