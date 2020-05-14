Eduardo Verástegui gathers more than 200 thousand people to pray the rosary; breaks into tears | Instagram Special

Mexican actor Eduardo Verástegui who has made a very successful career at medium of the show both in Mexico and making movies in the United States, invited his followers on social networks and believers to join in a prayer to ask for the end of the pandemic.

The appointment to make this rosary through social networks it was today, Wednesday, May 13 at 1:00 p.m. with the aim of gathering 50,000 people in prayer for the good of the whole world and waiting for peace and love, after the pandemic. It should be noted that the actor has exceeded his goal with a meeting of more than 200,000 people who moved him to tears.

Eduardo Verástegui did a live webcast and before beginning the prayer, shared a few words of encouragement and a reminder of the importance of join in prayer to ask for the protection of the Virgin during this crisis that is going through both health and economic.

“Dear family, on May 13 I invite you to pray the” Rosary for the world “at 1 p.m. Mexico’s time. The goal: 50 thousand people from different parts of the world united in prayer asking God for the end of this pandemic and our Blessed Mother for her intercession. It was the words that the actor wrote in his publication.

At the end of the live broadcast, the actor Eduardo Verástegui thanked all the people who participated and supported him in his initiative to strengthen people through prayer. In addition to mentioning that unfortunately he could not save the transmission and asked for the collaboration of someone who could send the transmission to him.

Where it was corroborated that the actor Eduardo Verástegui, snatched the goal of the 50 thousand users connected in networks motivated to pray for the end of the pandemic. Actor best known for his work on soap operas like Dreamers and Rebel Soul breaks down in tears before the whole union of people before an act of faith.

Visit our YouTube channel

.