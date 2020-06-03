Rice bombita of Edu Torres-Molino Roca, excites great cooks, Rodrigo de la Calle, Dani García, Ángel León, Jordi Cruz and Alberto Ferruz among others. Despite the fact that his rice dishes are highly appreciated in the Spanish hospitality industry, his work irritates and raises controversies in his own land, especially in the field of Denomination of Origin Arròs de València to which he refuses to belong with strong arguments. towers It is part of the fourth generation of a family dedicated to the cultivation and commercialization of rice, under the brand Rock Mill, a company founded by his great-great-grandfather José Roca in 1903 in Valencia.

Four days before the declaration of State of alarm we had made an appointment. First he showed me his mill in Segorbe and then we share a paella in the Albufera in the term of The Romaní, which was prepared outdoors by the chef Abraham Bárdez. From that moment on, and during the months of confinement, I have enjoyed cooking dry and soupy rice with the varieties of this house at home – J. Sendra, bomba, bombita and carnaroli–, fresh or aged (tuned) for months, signature rice as you like to call them. My experiences have been so compelling that I have become addicted to their cause.

Ham broth rice with lamb chops. J.C. CAPEL

Success or conflict? “The problem started with the seed of the bombita. We spent 3 years until we found what we wanted in an important Italian seedbed, we invested time and money. Possibly it is the rice that has penetrated the most in Spanish haute cuisine. Glutinous in the mouth, loose, with grains that are not hard and are impregnated with the flavor of the broth. I have distanced myself from the D.O. but I flee from controversy. I consider unacceptable that they constantly harass me and coerce my clients Encouraging them to stop consuming my rice in favor of other brands covered by this body. From an ethical point of view the subject is serious. I have witnesses and documents. I’m happy that they do their job, but that they let me do mine. I comply with legality in all terms. I have nothing to hide, on the contrary. The doors of my mill are open to anyone who wishes to visit it. I defend my right to do things differently.

Bombita, is it a variety or a brand?

Nothing variety, a brand (Bombita by Torca) that I have registered. I refuse to discover the seed because the moment it is harvested on a large scale it will degenerate into something else. Why don’t I reveal it? Because I don’t feel like it, when Coke spread the formula I will tell where the bombita. We remunerate our farmers well 30% above the usual wages, guarantee fair trade and sell the most expensive rice in Spain. We carry out direct sales, by phone or online (Producers Market) but we are not in supermarkets, not even gourmet stores. I am in charge of 24 people and I travel 150,000 kilometers each year to visit my clients. We do not compete on price. In one of my hastags I make it clear: #sibuscasprecionosomostumolino.

Why the mill in Segorbe?

Edu Torres and Erich Hagel, master miller at the facilities in Segorbe. J.C. CAPEL

“The Denomination of Origin requires that the rice mills are close to the Albufera. As the humidity percentages in their environment are high, we decided to move to Segorbe, in a dry and cold climate, where cured meats and hams are cured 450 meters away. Our rices do not ferment and are dry, part of our success. To obtain qualities premium you have to get them away from the Albufera. “

At what point do you do the polishing?

Bombita rice refined 12 months. J.C. CAPEL

“Throughout the year. From September they arrive at the warehouse from The Romaní and from the left bank of the Ebro Delta. We let them rest for no less than three months and prepare them on request. We adapt to our customers and supply them freshly polished. If they are protected by their skin they are like almonds, they do not alter. Our rice does not need treatment. We do not add gas, standard practice to kill the bug. We maintain the commitment to send fresh rice, with all its sensory virtues intact. ”

What does your training work consist of?

Black cuttlefish rice with carabinieri. J.C.CAPEL

“The first one who trusted us years ago was Enrique Meliá who started shopping for his entire hotel chain. Now I leave my life visiting restaurants. I show each chef what the impurity rates consist of, the peculiarities of each variety and the virtues of clean rice without broken grains. I explain the tricks with which you get low prices and the polishing done by industrialists to unify appearances. I show them numerous packages that contain broken grains, pieces with bites, apart from the rice powder, which also weighs. In cheap packages impurities fluctuate between 30% and 35%. ”

During my stay at the Segorbe mill The dialogue had taken place with the participation of the production manager, the Argentine of German origin, Erich Hagel, who has been in Spain for years. “We are artisans and we take care of the details. A large industry polishes 150,000 kilos of rice an hour, we only 600 kilos in that same time. We do special polishing and remove impurities with rates of 50%. We get rice without starch and with the original conformation intact. For every 1,000 kilos of paddy rice we get only 450 kilos. Industrial processes are devastating ”, he had told me Edu Torres.

During the tour I contemplated the operation of traditional machines installed by my great-grandfather José Roca, in parallel to other high-tech ones. Between the two they instructed me in the classification processes and in the relationship between the flavor and the shades of the grains. A gourmet world that was completely unknown.

The chefs Ángel León and David Chamorro in Edu Torres’ Segorbe mill.

Free-range chicken rice. J.C. CAPEL

The cook Rodrigo de la Calle in Molino Roca.

Rice in meat broth with pork loin Maskarada signature. J.C. CAPEL

Different degrees of polished rice bombita. J.C.CAPEL

The chef Alberto Ferruz, in the Albufera, next to the Molino Roca plantations

Types of rice from Molino Roca. J.C.CAPEL

Bombita in one of the sacks of the mill in Segorbe. J.C. CAPEL

