Eduardo Spain on AMLO – The News of Chihuahua – Between the lines

Eduardo España, actor of “Neighbors”, said he regretted having voted for someone who has caused violence and the division of the country.

It had to be said and it was said. And as Don Jesús Martínez “Palillo” said: Do not say that I was run over, because I do know how to cross the streets. pic.twitter.com/XGQDkaxhgf – Eduardo Spain (@laloespana) June 30, 2021

Without ever saying a name, the creator of “Doña Márgara” dedicated a video of almost two minutes to show his feelings regarding the situation in Mexico.

“How to make them understand that I voted for an imbecile, conceited, arrogant, closed, inept, corrupt guy and that I am very sorry,” he says at the beginning of the message.

“There are inexplicably people clinging to defend him despite so many corruptions, the lack of medicines for children with cancer, the closure, constantly doing what he wants, not what he should,” he continues.