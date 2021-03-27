Eduardo Santamarina without pants for drivers of Today

Eduardo Santamarina without pants for drivers of Hoy | Instagram

A very strong and fun game played by the members of Members to the Air in a program in which “outside clothes” became constant. Three hosts of the Hoy Program, Raúl Araiza, Paúl Stanley and Jorge El Burro Van Rankin ended up appreciating how Eduardo Santamarina and Mauricio Macera ended up without pants.

The conductors spent a very pleasant time in the middle of the television program by playing to ask themselves questions and if they were not correct, they had to remove a garment. Apparently the drivers of Hoy were the winners, since they were the only ones who did not end up without pants.

Eduardo Santamarina was not very reluctant to retire garments, in the opposite case to Mauricio Mancera. Due to Mancera’s refusal and modesty, his fellow Members of the Air concentrated on getting him to end up without a shirt or pants.

The youngest of the television presenters managed to remove tennis shoes, socks and so on, so as not to remove important items; However, his companions had the objective in their sights and did not stop until they all lowered their pants; the protagonist of Juan Querendon He finished off with going down something else, making the former Venga La Alegría host show more than everyone else.

Despite the insistence that they should not focus on one participant, it was clear that the target was the young driver. For its part, Eduardo Santamarina He was not very modest and when they least thought he was already lowering his pants to expose his shapely legs. Without any pain, the husband of Mayrín Villanueva was seen with very little in the forum, causing an uproar from many.

The hosts of the Hoy Program came out pretty well dressed from the game, yes, Raúl Araiza, Joege Van Rankin and Paul Stanley had a lot of fun. Apparently who also wanted to show a little more was Stanley, since he complained that they did not ask him many questions.

Van Rankin surprised everyone by showing a little by unbuttoning his shirt, which he did not remove; however, it was not so participatory. Unfortunately, at present Eduardo and Mauricio are no longer part of the television program, most likely, for reasons of professional projects.

Members on Air It is one of Unicable’s most beloved programs, because it deals with issues that cannot be addressed on open television; in addition, that the production has a good sense with the choice of its conductors, who have been very open to talking about these issues and participating in the dynamics.

Someone who was greatly surprised that he joined Raúl, Paúl and Jorge was Yordi Rosado, who is characterized by being quite serious in his work and gives that touch of shyness to the program. Despite this, Adal Ramones’ friend has been more open when interacting in some broadcasts.

Recently, she caused a huge uproar by being part of the show in which Edelmira Cárdenas brought the hosts “toys” to show them what’s new. The specialist explained how they were used and the various ways to do it; Although El Negrito was very participative and was even caressed by Jorge and Stanley at the same time, Yordi was not far behind and was approached by Edelmira herself.

Rosado did not stop showing his amazement at these objects and was definitely more nervous than Raúl Araiza Herrera, who they say began to tremble with the “caresses”.