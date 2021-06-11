Eduardo Rodríguez lives a bad moment with an effectiveness for oblivion with the Red Sox

The Venezuelan from Boston Red Sox, Eduardo Rodriguez register a effectiveness to forget the last six games of the Big leagues – MLB.

The journalist Efraín Zavarce revealed the terrible moment that the Boston Red Sox left-hander lives in the big tent, E-Rodriguez in the last six appearances on the mound of the MLB adds a very high ERA of 8.51.

The month of April of the 2021 campaign for Eduardo Rodriguez It has been his best moment so far, since he did not lose any of the games he had to pitch, adding four wins and no losses with 3.52 of effectiveness.

However, the same has not happened at the beginning of the end of May and the beginning of June, because Rodriguez has not had the same dominance that he had on his return with Red Sox.

Without a doubt, it is a bad streak that the Venezuelan is going through. In addition, untimely as the communicator says since at the end of the 2021 harvest of the Big leagues he becomes a free agent and must score good figures to get a good contract.

Currently, Eduardo Rodriguez from Red Sox records five wins, four losses and one effectiveness of 6.03 in 12 games played.

Here the report: