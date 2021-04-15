Eduardo Rodríguez brought out the breed with the Boston Red Sox

The Creole Eduardo Rodriguez has taken the breed and got his second win of the season with Boston Red Sox in the Big leagues (MLB).

Despite having a slow start to this Big Show campaign, Eduardo Rodriguez has been unworkable in both of his official starts with Red Sox.

Rodriguez, who was diagnosed as “dead arm syndrome” has shown that he returned completely healthy to help his team achieve the victories in the Big leagues.

Red Sox had a run of nine wins in a row to this day in the MLB, Eduardo Rodriguez contributed to that figure with his two victories. The last one was yesterday against the Minnesota Twins.

The Creole left-hander of the Red Sox registers in the harvest two victories without defeats and 3.60 of effectiveness in the Big leagues.

Did they doubt him?