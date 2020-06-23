Eduardo Pastor, President of Cofares, has pointed out that “pharmaceutical distribution is a accurate thermometer that can collaborate in the early detection of future health crises, since we have the Technological platform that allows us to report information on the consumption of certain medical devices ”. This was stated during his speech this Tuesday at the business meeting ‘Spanish companies leading the future’, organized by the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE).

As Pastor explained, “from our privileged angle in the sector, in January we knew who and where were requesting masks, a rather unusual purchase in our country. It was the first sign that something was happening” To this, it should be added, in addition, and as it has been expressed, that the technological platforms also make it possible to inform the appropriate health authorities of the cases of patients with suspicious symptoms, through the Spanish pharmacy network, one of the highest in Spain. Europe.

In this sense, and in order to have useful information to act on eventual occasions, the President of Cofares has made the technological platform of the company he leads to anticipate consumer trends available to administrations and to society as a whole. “This tool opens the door for us to be better prepared to make decisions in an agile way and, of course, to protect our toilets, from whom we cannot demand more effort than they have given us – and still do – during this crisis, ”he assured.

During his participation, Pastor recalled that protection and well-being population depends largely on the actors that are part of the ‘health chain’. A chain where distribution is part of the connection between the industry, which supports the innovation, and the pharmacy that reaches patients.

“Even in moments of maximum stress, we have guaranteed the full supply of medicines, doubling routes and adding equipment. This crisis has been a test of effort from the first second and we have known how to respond, because we have one of the best pharmaceutical distributions in Europe ”, highlighted Pastor.

Likewise, he has not hesitated to affirm that, as an advanced society, “we must support innovation in new medicines –not just vaccines; antibiotics have a lot to say in future pandemics– and provide the sector with a stable legal framework that generates certainty and security, something that does not exist now. We don’t have to make the cheapest drugs, but we do have the most efficient ones and those who help us control future outbreaks or diseases that we do not know today. “

Contingency plan for medical supplies and strategic medicine reserve

Faced with future pandemics, Pastor has stressed that Spain cannot depend on other countries to obtain strategic protection material and is committed to creating a contingency plan. “We have had difficulties in accessing Personal Protective Equipment when looking for them in international markets and that cannot be repeated. We must have a well-orchestrated national contingency plan among the competent agents in the matter, starting with the company, familiar with the purchasing system of international markets, ”he explained.

But that is not all, since the president of the cooperative has stressed that “we must also have a strategic reserve of medicines that ensures the supply of other molecules in the event of a border closure. We have to increase national production and the location of plants so as not to overly depend on the outside when it comes to medicines. A more localized industry gives us security, but it is also synonymous with employment and contribution to GDP ”.

Increased public investment in healthcare

By last, Pastor has appealed not to let the health system die or break its universal character, “Well, after all, when we take care of the health of others, we are preserving our own.” For the system to be sustainable, he pointed out that Spain needs to increase 1% public investment in health (It is 6.3% of GDP) to get closer to the level of spending that developed economies dedicate to it (10.1% of GDP among OECD countries).