Your browser does not support iframes.

The deceased actor Eduardo Palomo He was born on May 13, 1962, so this 2020 would have turned 58 years old. This date is very important for his relatives, so in his social networks they dedicated emotional messages to him to remember him.

Eduardo Palomo was a heartthrob in Mexican soap operas in the 1980s and 1990s, starring in great hits such as “La picara soñadora”, “Corazón Salvado”, “Ramona”, among others.

In addition, the Mexican actor also participated in the American series “Kingpin” in 2003 before he died on November 6 of that year of a heart attack while eating with his wife. Carina Ricco and at a restaurant on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, California.

To remember her birthday, her daughter Fiona Palomo, who was only 5 years old when his father died, wrote on his social profile, “Happy birthday Pa! I walk and I see you in every corner of life, you always bigger than her. It is a strange world and more difficult than I thought, but when I think about how I walk with you and what you taught me, I feel bigger than the universe “, and ended,” Have a good trip on your next adventure “.

Fiona Palomo followed the passes of her father and is also dedicated to acting, has participated in series such as “Gossip Girl: Acapulco” and debuted on the big screen in the film “Ligando padre”.

In an interview with the Sector Cinema website, Fiona mentioned how since she was a child she knew that this would be her path, “I grew up playing dress-up and grabbing the camera and playing characters that I saw on TV and in movies. I know it’s something I brought, like I came up with that, I don’t know where. But I don’t have an exact moment when I decided, I always loved him. “

Who also remembered the actor was his widow Carina Ricco, who wrote a heartfelt message of love on his Instagram account: “Once again I celebrate your life. Your arrival in this world. Your stay, although brief in human time, eternal in love time ”.

Ricco continued, “How much did you give that you stayed forever! So much love, so much strength, so much light! You are and always will be loved. You are present in every step of our history ”.

Finally, the actor’s widow highlighted the resemblance of Eduardo and his children, “You are in the eyes and laughter of your children Fiona and Luca. They look so much like you! I know you would be proud of them. They are great like you! We love you and miss you to infinity! And we want you to be fine wherever you are. All our love, ‘Flaco’ ”.

Eduardo and Carina’s love story is very beautiful, when she was invited to the program “En casa de Mara”, she related that she met the actor in a magazine and found it very attractive.

After several months she was invited to a party and the actor was there, “I see him and I freeze and I realize it’s him and I hide because I’m scared. I had a boyfriend and I didn’t want to greet him, to get him into my life, to get closer to me ”.

Then she ended her relationship and called a friend to accompany him to a meeting, but just that friend was with Palomo, so the three of them went together, but at one point the two of them were alone, “We stayed to talk until five in the morning and we concluded that the most important thing in life was love and art. He left me at my house, kissed me, and we didn’t separate until the day he left. “

See also:

Meet Fiona Palomo, the daughter of the late Eduardo Palomo

In video: Eduardo Palomo’s wife broke the silence about the death of her beloved