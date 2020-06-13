Eduardo Palomo, the beloved actor who lost his life to a joke | AP

One of the most successful actors of his time was Eduardo Palomo who lost his life thanks to a joke, which caused him a acute myocardial infarction (Fulminant infarction).

You may remember it for your character most representative Juan del Diablo in the soap opera « Wild Heart » this starred alongside Edith González.

Although not much is known about his life, Eduardo Palomo considered himself a great soap opera lover, unfortunately he lost his life very young, he was only 41 years old.

Dad, louse, my friend. Today is 14 years since you left. It is unreal to me. And now after 14 years come days where I start a new adventure, another stage in life. I have plenty of questions that I would like to ask you, advice that I would like to ask you. I will leave them written in some corner of my mind for another life where we will meet again. For now, I assure you, seeing all the souls waking up while you were here has taught me more than I imagined. We miss your heavy boots that left footprints where you stepped, being able to see those stars that lived with an impatient light under your eyebrows, being able to enjoy your tousled hair and the warmth of your skin, being able to take a sigh upon hearing your promising laugh that dreams are met and think that maybe, at the end of the day, this blue planet and the human being were something beautiful too. So today does not have to be a sad day, it is not remembering that you are not. It is realizing that every day of our lives in these 14 years you have been. And you will always be, in our hearts, our dreams, our minds. That your light, your help, your teachings, your courage and your love persisted through time regardless of whether you no longer inhabit the same body. It is celebrating you. It is to thank you. It is to warn you that you were the most beautiful work of art of all your creations. That matter, space, energy and time are temporary tools to paint hearts just as you knew how to paint them. But you, Piojito, are eternal. See you soon dear friend. ✨ A post shared by Fiona Palomo (@fionapalomo_official) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:26 PM PST

Before becoming an actor, he was a student at UNAMI wanted to become a Graphic Designer, however I saw a great opportunity in acting.

Maybe when you heard the title you thought it was something exaggerated but it was not so in fact it was thanks to a joke that lost his life, Eduardo Palomo He had the intention of succeeding in Hollywood, so he decided to move to the United States.

He was married and had two daughters, he moved with his entire family, a November 6, 2003 He was having dinner in the company of family and friends, when a person told a joke, obviously the actor reacted, but suddenly they believed that he had fallen asleep.

Before this he was immediately taken to a hospitalHowever, they could not do anything for him after 45 minutes.

So far his now widow and daughters supported his very private life and far from the public eye, Fiona has decided to venture into the world of acting like her father, perhaps you recognize her for having participated in the series « Control Z » playing María, Natalia’s sister.

Eduardo Palomo had a promising career and although he participated in only 17 movies and 25 soap operas and television series He will be remembered as one of the best Mexican actors of our time.

Some of the films he participated in continue to appear on television, even if you’re a Disney fan and liked the movie. « Tarzan » You will know that the subtitled voice is from the actor so you can already declare yourself as his fan too.

