Despite Eduardo Palomo He lost his life suddenly 17 years ago, he is more present than ever both in his fans, and in his loved ones, especially his children. This time, his daughter and wife remember him with a beautiful message, Because yesterday would have turned 58 years.

It was through social networks that Fiona Palomo and Carina Ricco, daughter and wife of Eduardo PalomoThey opened their hearts and remembered the actor, who died in 2003 of a sudden heart attack, being very young and with a successful career.

The protagonist of the famous soap opera “Corazón Salvaje” left two children, who are now adults, the very handsome Luca, which, by the way, is identical to Eduardo; and the beautiful Fiona Palomo, who brought out the best in her parents, especially her acting talent.

She lovingly remembered her dad, and through some sensitive and emotional words, she expressed her deep love for him.

“Happy birthday Pa! I walk and see you in every corner of life – you always bigger than her. It is a strange world and more difficult than I thought, but when I think about how I walk with you and what you taught me I feel bigger than the universe. Have a good trip on your next adventure ”, he wrote.

For her part, Carina Ricco did not miss the opportunity to remember the love of her life, demonstrating the great love that he still keeps for Eduardo Palomo, as well as great strength to continue without it.

“Once again I celebrate your life. Your arrival in this world. Your stay, although brief in human time, eternal in love time. How much did you give that you stayed forever! So much love, so much strength, so much light! You are and always will be loved ”, he began.

“You are present at every step of our history. You are in the eyes and laughter of your children Fiona and Luca. They look so much like you! I know you would be proud of them. They are great like you! We love you and miss you to infinity! And we want you to be fine wherever you are … All our skinny love, “he said.

To them, were added the congratulations of all his fans and all the people who loved and admired Eduardo Palomo, as well as his fellow artists, who do not forget it.

