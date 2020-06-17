Between 2006 and 2011, the failed « Fast and Furious » operation, implemented by the ATF, introduced more than 2,000 weapons to Mexico (Photo: Isaac Esquivel / Cuartoscuro)

A document that is part of the final report of the « Fast and Furious » operation, called « The Anatomy of a Failed Operation », revealed that in November 2007 the United States Attorney General Michael Mukasey met with the Attorney General of the Republic Eduardo Medina Mora in Washington, D.C.

The information discloses that the then Attorney Medina Mora maintained communication with Prosecutor Mukasey and knew about arms transfer and the « Fast and Furious » operation.

The document on the operation’s hearing, titled Operation Fast and Furious: Management Failures at the Department of Justice, pointed out that Mukasey received a memorandum in preparation for his meeting with Attorney Medina Mora on November 16, 2007.

Highlights a quote in the memorandum stating that the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has worked together with Mexico in other operations such as the “Hernández” case: “one of the first attempts to have a controlled delivery of arms smuggled into Mexico by a major arms dealer. «

The information reveals that the then Attorney General Medina Mora maintained communication with the Prosecutor Mukasey and knew about the transfer of arms and the « Fast and Furious » operation (Photo: US Government)

The operation, carried out in 2007 and two years before « Fast and Furious », began after identifying Fidel Hernández as an arms smuggler into Mexico. During the investigation, Hernández and his co-conspirators bought more than 200 firearms.

However, The report warned Mukasey that « the first attempts at this controlled delivery have not been successful. » Despite the failures, the memorandum sought to expand operations in the future.

Between 2006 and 2011, the failed operation « Fast and Furious », implemented by ATF, introduced more than 2,000 weapons to Mexico with a chip to sell to suspected criminals and let them pass towards the border with the aim of be able to track and follow them, hoping to identify those responsible for the arms trade who would later go to give at the hands of drug traffickers.

The then Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna, has been detained since December in the United States accused of receiving bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The government in charge of Felipe Calderón always denied having knowledge of this operation, but everything indicates that it was not so, and that there were even other actions that also involved arms trafficking and occurred under his government. The then Secretary of Public Security, Genaro García Luna, has been detained since December in the United States accused of receiving bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel. Journalist Dolia Estévez stated that Medina Mora helped coordinate the operation « with the knowledge and consent of the Calderón government. »

In October 2019, Medina Mora resigned from his position as minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN). He was elected in 2015 and presented his resignation 11 years before his term ended and in the context of the investigations carried out by the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Ministry of Finance, in which Medina Mora received financial transfers that did not correspond to their financial statements.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Relations, 70% of crimes in Mexico are committed with trafficking in weapons of American origin (the United States government estimates 90 percent). Have appeared weapons linked to « Fast and Furious » in seizures organized by the Mexican government to organized crime, such as ensuring at least 500 weapons in the states of Tamaulipas, Nuevo León, and San Luis Potosí. According to InSight Crime, they also continue to appear in Colombia and the United States.

The ATF report warned Mukasey that « the first attempts at this controlled delivery have not been successful. » Despite the failures, the memorandum sought to expand operations in the future (Photo: File)

« The ATF would like to expand the possibility of joint investigations and controlled deliveries: only then will it be possible to investigate an entire smuggling ring, and not arrest a single smuggler.”, Indicated the document on the hearing of the operation.

The report was prepared by ATF agents and the Department of Justice only weeks later that William Hoover, the then assistant director of field operations for the ATF, will express « serious concerns » about the failures of this type of tactics.

The tactics refer to those used in Operation Wide Receiver (2006-2007), the Hernández case (2007), the Medrano case (2008), and Fast and Furious (2009-2010). They all involved similar activity: while the agents were conscious from the illegal purchase of firearms, were not intercepted or arrested to intermediate buyers, and the weapons ended up in the hands of criminals in Mexico and in the United States.

The hearing, held in the House of Representatives and before Congress number 112 on February 2, 2012, also reported that early drafts of the report for Attorney General Michael Mukasey revealed that ATF agents knew that these were not the first operations that allowed weapons to « walk. » However, it was not specified in the report to Mukasey..

The scandal broke out in February 2011 due to the discovery of two assault rifles bought by a person who is now in prison (Photo: File)

Mukasey was the 81st Prosecutor from November 2007 to February 2009 during the government of President George W. Bush, while Medina Mora was Attorney General from December 2006 to September 2009 during the mandate of President Felipe Calderón.

Before the Judicial Committee of the United States Senate, Mukasey declared that « the operation was flawed from concept to execution, and unfortunately we will feel the effects for years as long as the weapons that were lost during the operation continue to appear in crime scenes here and in Mexico. This should never have happened and should never happen again«

The report revealed that ATF believed it essential that an « investigated Mexican unit » be assigned to work together. ATF Attaché in Mexico City, according to the document on the hearing, informed Attorney General Medina Mora about attempts at a controlled delivery, and « stressed the importance of an examined unit being assigned ».

The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, stated that « with this information, he announces that the United States attorney had communication with the attorney for Mexico, Medina Mora » (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Dolores Padierna, Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, stated in May this year that « these documents demonstrate that there was the participation of the highest level of the authorities. It was Calderón -then president of Mexico-, but also Genaro García Luna and Eduardo Medina Mora”Referring to a report released in September 2012 by the US Department of Justice.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, stated that “with this information, he reveals that the then attorney Medina Mora did know that the attorney for the United States had communication with the attorney for Mexico, Medina Mora. That is what appears in the declassified information. If Medina Mora informed him, well, first, find out about the veracity of the report, and if it is official, then find out if Medina Mora informed former President Calderón about the matter or not. So that’s what is being asked. ”

On May 8, journalist Dolia Estévez revealed that Eduardo Medina Mora, ex-attorney for Felipe Calderón, would have authorized and coordinated the controlled transfer of high-powered firearms, such as those used in the massacre of 10 young students in Villas de Salvárcar, in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua (January 2010).

The « fast and furious » weapons have served to assassinate at least one American citizen (Photo: File)

The operative « Fast and Furious”, According to the document U.S.-Mexican Security Cooperation: The Mérida Initiative and Beyond, began in November 2009 and was approved as an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) in February 2010, being directed primarily by the offices of the United States Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix, Arizona.

The main mission of OCDETF programs is to identify and dismantle the groups responsible for the supply of drugs in the United States: drug trafficking and money laundering organizations. The document, published in February 2010 by the United States Congressional Research Service, reported that, Between December 2006 and September 2011, more than 47,500 lives were lost in violence related to organized crime.

The ATF has worked together with Mexico on other operations such as the « Hernández » case (Photo: US Government)

This episode history of the bilateral security relationship revealed vulnerability regarding the control of the sale and distribution of weapons and the consequences that this may entail for the civil society both Mexican and American.

The scandal broke in February 2011 due to finding two assault rifles bought by a person who is now in prison and who were used in a shooting where Brian Terry died, a U.S. Border Patrol agent, in December 2010 near the line between Arizona and Mexico.

Further, on February 15, 2011, he was assassinated on a highway in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, the agent of the Immigration and Customs Office (ICE), Jaime Zapata, while his partner Víctor Ávila was seriously injured. They moved from the then Federal District to the city of Monterrey. Zapata was found to be dead for shots fired with a « Fast and Furious » operation weapon.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Relations, 70% of crimes in Mexico are committed with the trafficking of weapons of American origin (Photo: Special)

Lanny Breuer, official of the Justice Department of the United States, informed legislative investigators that the ATF had allowed thousands of illicitly acquired weapons to enter Mexico in the operation, which was a controversial tactic called: let the weapons walk.

ATF informants reported that alleged intermediary sellers had been allowed to purchase large quantities of weapons as part of investigations into arms trafficking. Some of these allegedly « walked » or were trafficked to arms dealers and other criminals before the ATF arrested the suspects and confiscated all smuggled firearms..

Agents of ICE and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS, for its acronym in English) they were also part of the investigation, but their involvement in the operation was not criticized. neither by the public nor by Congress.

