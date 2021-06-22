Eduardo Martínez wins three prizes in an international singing contest

MEXICO CITY. The Mexican baritone Eduardo Martínez Flores (Los Cabos, 2002) obtained three distinctions yesterday within the 19th Ottavio Ziino International Lyric Singing Competition, held in Rome, Italy. It is the Youth Revelation Award for the emerging voice, the Critics Award and the invitation to participate in the Vicenza Festival, in northern Italy, where he will sing and take master classes with soprano Renata Scotto and other opera stars.

I felt very good (last night) on stage and very happy, after so many months of preparation, this long journey and going to the final, I could no longer bear happiness, although it was something that I really enjoyed ”, He expressed via telephone to Excelsior.

These awards mean a lot to me, they encourage me to improve and study like other opera singers who do not stop learning and improving technically, musically and interpretively. I am honored to represent my country abroad and I hope to return to Europe to other competitions and also to work in an Opera Studio “, he added.

After he interpreted the aria Non più andrai, farfallone amoroso, from Le nozze di Figaro, by WA Mozart, Martínez Flores was acclaimed and congratulated by one of the presenters. “I think this contest will help me connect abroad and open doors in the near future outside of Mexico,” he explained.

Martínez Flores began her career as a showgirl in the Coro Polifónico de Los Cabos, Baja California Sur. At the age of 15, he entered the Sinaloa Opera Workshop and debuted, in 2018, with the Sinaloa Symphony Orchestra of the Arts. He has taken master classes with Plácido Domingo, Javier Camarena, Elīna Garanča and the baritone Lucas Meachem.

MISSING WORK AUCTION

A watercolor by Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky that was missing for 70 years sold for 1.2 million euros ($ 1.4 million), auction house Ketterer reported.

The work, Gebogene Spitzen ”(Bent Points), passed into the hands of a German collector.

The watercolor comes from a private collection in the Rhineland and with its austere geometric compositions is one of the artist’s most sought-after works on paper.

-DPA

Photo: Taken from kettererkunst.com

