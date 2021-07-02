Eduardo Martínez, music and rebellion with a cause

MEXICO CITY. Before becoming a baritone and winning three awards in Italy, Eduardo Martínez Flores (Los Cabos, 2002) He worked in a junkyard that sold auto parts. He also rented umbrellas, kayaks and snorkeling equipment on the beach in Los Cabos, but only his rebellion led him to the bel canto.

I am very rebellious. Sure, there are many rebels, but I am a rebel with a cause. I’ve always been like this when it comes to music. For me, music, more than a matter of making art and telling something, is a social movement and a way of thinking ”, he tells Excelsior after obtaining three prizes at the 19th Ottavio Ziino International Lyric Singing Competition, held in Rome, Italy.

However, six years ago Martínez did not know everything about opera and concert music, because there is little cultural activity in his hometown. I had only connected with groups like The Vocal People and Pentatonix or felt something indescribable when listening to The Four Seasons, by A. Vivaldi.

One day his mother suggested that he audition in the Los Cabos Polyphonic Choir. He went and performed O sole mio, a Neapolitan piece that he always sang to his mother or in family inns.

I arrived and wanted to sing O sole mio, but when the first treble came, my throat closed with nerves. Then I shut up and got excited, but the choir director helped me to vocalize and told me that I was very in tune ”. In the end, it was accepted.

To go singing, Eduardo traveled 38 kilometers by bus every other day. “So it took 50 minutes to get there. But I loved music and, although they didn’t pay me, the experience was great, because I had classes in music theory, vocalization and an ensemble session with music. It was my first real approach to music ”.

Later, he took some sessions with the baritone Armando Piña – awarded at the 33 Carlo Morelli Singing Contest (2015) and who has sung at the Salzburg Festival, Austria -, since both families knew each other. “They knew that I sang, but nobody went to Los Cabos because there is not much cultural movement, more than the choir and a couple of orchestras, but nothing professional. Then he went to listen to me ”, he explains.

He saw something in me and told me that I could sing opera and go to America. Then I was 14 years old and he invited me to a course in Guadalajara, but I couldn’t go. Then I was able to go to his course, but in Monterrey ”, abounds.

A year later, Eduardo told Armando Piña that he wanted to leave Los Cabos and so it was time to audition at the Sinaloa Opera Workshop, but, as he did not have music studies, he was accepted without paying a scholarship, so his mother paid all the expenses. “At that time I didn’t know what was good or bad and my only idea was that if I didn’t sing like Dmitri Hvorostovsky … it was bad,” he acknowledges.

Then the pandemic came and I couldn’t enter any contest because of my age. Time passed and I took classes with Plácido Domingo, Javier Camarena, Elīna Garanča, improvement sessions with the American baritone Lucas Meachem. Now I’m from the Mexico Opera Studio and this contest has been a surprise ”, he explains.

What was the expectation? “I didn’t think I would reach the final, and when it happened, I felt like I had already won. Sure, I wasn’t going to settle, but it’s my first time in Europe, my first time outside of Mexico. “

What is the next step? “Because of my age, I have many opportunities, but I still cannot give much information. What does not change is the idea of ​​entering an Opera Studio abroad ”.

How to make opera reach more people? “With an opera well done and well acted, because opera is also a show. We see it as tradition and culture, but it is also a show, it is like watching a movie that makes your hair stand on end or makes you cry and laugh. Opera is the same. Also, better marketing work is lacking.

There is also a lack of government support and more orchestras in Mexico, there is a lack of more spaces for singers to develop, there is a need to improve access to culture and support more opera, these movements, because it is to put a grain of sand to society and rebel with cause ”, he concludes.

