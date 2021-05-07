Eduardo Manzano evolves favorably, could leave the hospital – El Sol de México

If he remains stabilized with the intravenous antibiotic, the first actor Eduardo Manzano, the soul of the television series Una familia de ten, will leave the hospital, after being admitted due to a biliary infection, reports producer Jorge Ortíz de Pinedo, who also shares the set as an actor in the series and in its theatrical version. “It is not true that it is serious, it is a little sick, but we have Abuelo Arnoldo for a while … A güi güi”, declares Ortiz de Pinedo.

Confirm to The Sun of Mexico, who remains in telephone contact with “Don Lalo’s” wife, Mrs. Susana Parra de Manzano, who informs him that if he continues to evolve favorably, he will be discharged over the weekend.

“They are also taking the opportunity to carry out preventive studies on his health so that we will have him back next June to record the sixth season of the series,” the producer reports from his home in Acapulco.

For his part, Carlos Ignacio, who is Carlos the father of the Nena (Andrea Torre), in the series, expresses: “Susana, his wife, told me that her recovery is going very well, she reiterated that she had been affected by the biliary infection that He had previously been controlled at home, but now he has been hospitalized.

“It will give me great pleasure that my next call tell me that you are already at your house. Let him give him all the desire, he is a wonderful example for the union, he has a unique humor, we get along well, we love each other, we have made a great team in A Family of Ten, thanks to Jorge, Pedro and Oscar Ortiz de Pinedo, the creators and promoters of this series that the audience really likes ”.

Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo agrees with Carlos Ignacio that Eduardo Manzano is the soul of A family of ten: “It is a family comedy that you can see with your whole family without feeling offended, without double meaning, but with a lot of wit in each dialogue, because our intention is to entertain people ”, as the actor has done since he starred in Los Polivoces.