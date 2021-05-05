Eduardo Manzano, actor of Televisa’s ‘Una Familia de 10’, is hospitalized – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Eduardo Manzano, actor of ‘Una Familia de Diez’ on Televisa, was hospitalized in an emergency due to a biliary infection, as his wife announced in Las Estrellas.

What does the actor have? According to Eduardo Manzano’s partner -Susana de Manzano- the actor is not in intensive care as had been rumored at first and he only faces a picture of infection.

Through the Las Estrellas portal, the wife of actor Eduardo Manzano revealed that the actor had a picture of infection that had already been treated before.

Finally, Eduardo Manzano’s son, Eduardo Manzano Martínez, reiterated that his father is not in serious health as some media had revealed: “I was with him on the weekend because it was my birthday and as a gift I asked to come see him because I I am in Cancun.

We sang, Las Mañanitas sang to me, some of the family were there; the fact that he is there in the hospital does not imply that strength or vitality is taken away from him ”.

Millennium Information