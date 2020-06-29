Eduardo Inda has taken advantage of his loudspeaker in ‘The Ana Rosa program’ to charge hard against Pablo Echenique. The spokesman for the Parliamentary Group of Unidas Podemos questioned the alleged attack on the VOX deputy, Rocío de Meer, during a campaign event in Sestao, stating that « it only took a little ketchup for them to swallow a hoax like a cathedral ».

Eduardo Inda, in ‘The Ana Rosa program’

Inda stressed that the deputy went to the doctor, where « she was told that she had a wound caused by an object to her face. » Therefore, has called Echenique a « bad bug »: « Evil is so infinite, so disgusting, so vomiting that it speaks for itself. To say that this is a hoax is disgusting, « denounced the tertullian of the Telecinco magazine.

Rocío de Meer denounced having suffered a « stone attack » at an event held in the Biscayan town of Sestao, publishing a photograph of her bloody eyebrow on social networks. Some as Echenique, they questioned the « aggression », claiming that « almost no means » contrasted the information.

« The guy says it’s ketchup »

« Only a bad bug like Echenique can question the assault on this person. The trail of blood was more than evident, » Inda lamented, very angry after seeing the images once again on set. « If it went two centimeters lower I could have left her blind in one eye. The guy who is Echenique says that it is ketchup and that it is a hoax, « he complained to Ana Terradillos. The Ertzaintza has already opened an investigation into the incident.