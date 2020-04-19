© Provided by RedGol

Andree Burgat, wife of the television face Eduardo Fuentes, suffered a violent lockdown in the middle of the Pan-American Highway, in which four subjects tried to snatch his vehicle from the Buenaventura sector, on Route 5.

The journalist recounted the traumatic episode in great detail through her Twitter account, explaining that “it was a car that stopped on top of me and left a free meter to its right, a space that my brain saw as a possible way out. They hit the glass hard with pistols but even though it sounded terrible it was not ‘metal’ noise“

“They shouted everything at me and I at them. They were scared when they didn’t see that I was going down and that I looked like a locked up animal. I was talking to my father on the phone who helped me yelling “cold, cold, back off strong.” I did it and I crashed but I was two meters away, I accelerated asking my car to withstand the crash to the roadway and hole that there was, “continued Burgat.

Andree Burgat with Eduardo Fuentes and his daughter Alma.

The account then becomes even more distressing: “A delinquent in front of me bitched at me and while I yelled at him that I would kill him. He jumped into the grass at the exact second”.

“Now: if something like this happens with a car in front and another behind, get off immediately because the police told me that those were the ProThose who know walk with real pistols and take the cars apart, they don’t play. “

“It is terrible to live it and even more to know that it is at any time, any day. At random. The noise of the knocks on the windows, the feeling that they want to hurt you and they don’t care about your life,” Burgat closed.

Check out Eduardo Fuentes’s wife’s full account below:

They come out to storm early because of the curfew. With my car they probably would have “played” for a while, they would have thrown away the iphone immediately and they would have gone for another car tomorrow. The carabinieri immediately called on the radio to advise that the gray Aveo was playing again. – Andree Burgat (@andreeburgat) April 16, 2020

It was not “metal” noise. They shouted everything at me and I at them. They were scared when they didn’t see that I was going down and that I looked like a locked up animal. I was talking to my father on the phone who helped me yelling “cold, cold, back off strong.” I did it and I collided but I was two meters away – Andree Burgat (@andreeburgat) April 16, 2020

Get off immediately because the policemen told me that those were the Pro, those who know, they go around with real pistols and take the cars apart, they don’t play. It is terrible to live it and even more to know that it is at any time, any day. Random. The noise of knocks on the glass – Andree Burgat (@andreeburgat) April 16, 2020

That I do not have, have a cold head like fish and have it thought of before. But remember, if there are 2 cars (front and back), get off. The carabinieri are maximum but they cannot do more either. Each one must see how he is saved. Thanks for the messages. There was an angel by my side. – Andree Burgat (@andreeburgat) April 16, 2020

