With much of the society in their homes, the sparking increased and the news reached a record audience. Such is the case of the cycle they lead Eduardo Feinmann and Jonathan Viale by A24, from 19 to 22, which in its latest broadcasts led among the news signals with more than five rating points, an own brand of the open tevé.

“The only way to do journalism right now is by counting things that happen, even if they are crude.. Showing what happened in other countries, so that Argentines become aware, because the virus is already here, it is not what is going to come, “says Feinmann, in dialogue with Teleshow.

“Transmitting news in the way that touches us every day is very impressive,” he adds from his personal experience in the media, and the time he considers that “What we Argentines are experiencing is something unprecedented” “It is the first time on Argentine television that a pandemic is broadcast live. It never happened in history, “he says, and acknowledges, facing this scenario,” you learn minute by minute. “

In the same sense, Feinmann warns that it is not an easy task that faces each day. “You have to measure every word because you don’t have to panic. People are already distressed and afraid, and that should not be enlarged. Not good. So you have to try to show crudely what happens, because it is the truth. “

And here, the also conductor of Someone has to say it by Radio Rivadavia He finds a reason for the high rating of the cycle he commands with Viale: “Our newscast is the most watched in the country because we try to show things seriously. And with raw, hard and serious information”.

After defining himself as a “war correspondent”, the journalist draws a parallel: “Together with my team we are showing him every day the wounded and the dead in the world generated by this invisible and silent enemy. It is easy to show an army, the planes bombing; but here the enemy is invisible. No bullets“

For his part, Jonathan Viale He also expresses his agreement with the numbers that accompany them, although he clarifies that this circumstance gives him “greater responsibility”. “People are demanding information. And I suppose, in all humility, that they are appreciating realism. They do not want magic tales but simply the truth of what is happening, without exaggerating or underestimating”, Considers the journalist.

“The key is to give accurate information. In times where misinformation and operations abound, it’s very important to tell people what’s going on. And the other point is empathize with what you feel. Anguish, fear, uncertainty. And above all, anger over people who do not respect the law. Most Argentines are making an immense sacrifice, stopping work, staying at home. When they see that there are criminals who do not respect quarantine and disguise it as mischief, society becomes angry. It is up to us to know how to interpret what happens to them“Concludes Jonathan Viale.