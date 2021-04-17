Eduardo Escobar reached six home runs and fights for the lead with two countrymen

The Venezuelan from the Arizona D-Backs, Eduardo Escobar, released his sixth homer of the 2021 season this Saturday and is fighting directly for the leadership of home runs of the Big leagues (MLB) with two countrymen, they are Ronald Acuña Jr. (7) and Wilson Ramos (6).

On Saturday’s match against the Nationals, Eduardo Escobar He went to the fairway for the sixth time this season, demonstrating his good offensive level with Arizona and placing himself among the players with the most home runs in the first fortnight of 2021 at Big leagues.

Here’s the sixth home run:

With that home run Eduardo Escobar He put one of Acuña Jr. and tied the six that Ramos has connected with the Detroit Tigers, these three being the Venezuelans who are surprisingly having more home runs in the 2021 season of MLB.

That last home run of Escobar, It was against Sam Clay of the Nationals, who went 106.2 mph and reached 423 feet. In addition, thanks to that hit, “El de La Pica” reached 10 RBIs in 56 at-bats this season. MLB.

Eduardo Escobar and Ronald Acuña Jr. have the most home runs in the National League, with six and seven, respectively, while Wilson Ramos leads the young circuit with six hits from four corners with the Bengalis in 17 days of the campaign in the Big leagues.

These so far, six home runs from Escobar in 2021, they made him reach 115 for life in the MLB, a good number for a player who has shown power in his 11 seasons.