Eduardo Escobar punishes Clayton Kershaw at Dodger Stadium with his 10th homer

The Venezuelan from the Arizona D-Backs, Eduardo Escobar, hit his 10th home run of the 2021 season of Big leagues (MLB), punishing nothing more and nothing less than Clayton kershaw, the star starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the fourth inning of the D-Backs vs Dodgers game in the city of Los Angeles, Eduardo Escobar showed his power to Clayton Kershaw, hitting his 10th home run of the current season Big leagues and furthermore, he opened the board for his team.

Kershaw left a four-seam fastball across the power zone of Escobar And this fool that he was, he connected with all his power to shoot a two-run homer at Dodger Stadium, home of the last winners of the World Series MLB.

Here’s the home run:

That pitching at 90 miles per hour, the Venezuelan of the D-Backs shook it at full swing and sent it deep into center field, being a huge home run 405 feet away and in which this player is four of the leadership of all Big leagues.

“El de la Pica” thanks to that home run against Kershaw, reached 30 towed in the MLB 2021 and 36 hits with the D-Backs in 43 games this season.