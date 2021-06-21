Eduardo Escobar could return to the team with which he signed and debuted in the Major Leagues

After almost a decade, the Venezuelan Eduardo Escobar could go back to Chicago White Sox, organization that signed him as a prospect and with which he debuted as a professional in the Big leagues (MLB).

According to a report by Bob Nightengale, White sox They are looking for a player to fill the space of Nick Madrigal, an infielder who misses the rest of the season due to injury, so they have an old acquaintance on their radar and who is having a good present in the Big leagues, the Venezuelan Eduardo Escobar.

In their prospective times White sox they trusted Eduardo Escobar and they signed him, so much so that he debuted with them in the MLB, but up to twice this organization changed him and after so many years, they are interested in bringing him back.

White sox and D-Backs is in talks to make a change that will bring back to the “City of Winds” the Venezuelan who in the current campaign of MLB he is earning a salary of $ 7.5 million, this being the last year of his contract.

Here is the report:

The Chicago #WhiteSox, looking for a replacement for 2B Nick Madrigal, are engaged in trade talks with the #Dbacks for Eduardo Escobar, who’s being shopped. Escobar, who’s earning $ 7.5M in the final year of his contract, is hitting .240 with 15 homers, 45 RBI with a .743 OPS. – Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 21, 2021

Changes in the career of Escobar They have persecuted him, but this one White sox that could possibly serve to give him chances to play the postseason and in a season that is having really surprising numbers on offense.

At the moment MLB, Eduardo Escobar is hitting .240, with 15 homers, 66 hits, 45 RBIs and could return to the White sox like a veteran in this league.