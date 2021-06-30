Eduardo Escobar could change the west for the east of the National League

The Venezuelan environment Eduardo Escobar currently in Big leagues (MLB) is based on rumors and possible change in the 2021 season, being sounded very strongly for the West of the National League and the candidates are two: Mets from New York and Phillies of Philadelphia.

Without a doubt, in recent days the Chicago White Sox team seems to be the possible destination Eduardo Escobar, but checking other rumors and on social networks, fans and baseball specialists from Big leagues believe that teams Mets Y Phillies from the east, the National League could be a destination for the Venezuelan via exchange.

On the side of Mets, reports indicate that Eduardo Escobar It would be a very good piece as a “rental”, since he can play different positions in the infield offering a good glove and also his hot bat that has not stopped in the current 2021 harvest MLB.

Furthermore, there is no doubt that Escobar can offer even more than his compatriots Luis Guillorme and José Peraza, players who have been the wild cards in every sense of the Mets at the moment MLB 2021, so a possible move to Queens doesn’t sound far-fetched.

Adding to this as well, many fans of the Mets Through Twitter they have placed the name of this Venezuelan player and they see with good eyes a possible arrival via exchange of this player in the summer of the MLB.

Here’s a proof:

My ideal Mets trade deadline: -Danny Duffy

-Scott Barlow

-Taylor Rogers

-Eduardo Escobar Personally I feel like the Mets don’t need to make any blockbuster deals, only add quality vets to an already quality core of players – Egan (@EganDanaher) June 29, 2021

Mets will Trade for Eduardo Escobar confirmed https://t.co/kFxulz5pbH – steve cohen fan (@bipolarmetsfan) June 27, 2021

@ Cut4 Figured I’d help you out a little early on the Eduardo Escobar on the Mets edit 👍 https://t.co/EQeO0IyT9j pic.twitter.com/1UCdWN1U3Q – DJ Lopes (He / Him) (@ DJ_Lopes9) June 17, 2021

While, on the side of the Phillies, there are also various rumors, including early discussions with the Arizona D-Backs for the services of Eduardo Escobar via change in this baseball season from MLB.

Personally, I think Phillies do not currently have a backup at the third base position, as Alec Bohm has not had the best year and Escobar It could be an ideal piece at Citizens Bank Park, since it is in good time with the wood in the MLB and it is also a defensive guarantee.

Many rumors circulating that the Phillies are close to a deal with D-Backs regarding Eduardo Escobar he was pulled from game. – BaseTheProcess (@BaseTheProcess) June 27, 2021

Hey @Phillies, watching Alec Bohm play baseball just makes me sad. Please trade for a real MLB-caliber 3rd baseman from a team that’s going nowhere (Eduardo Escobar would be sweet) and send Bohm down to the minors for a while. – Dan Ambrosio (@ambrosio_dan) May 30, 2021

In the Phillies, the hot corner would be the only option in the first instance that the Venezuelan “De La Pica” could be found, offering prospects and other players of little relevance to make this movement possible in the MLB.

Eduardo Escobar is a player who for life in the Big leagues He has 935 hits, 127 home runs, 498 RBIs and is hitting .256 for life, numbers that Mets and the Phillies should keep in mind if they think of a change.