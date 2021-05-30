Eduardo Escobar baseball player Major League Baseball LVBP news

The Venezuelan Eduardo Escobar who is from La Pica in Venezuela has become at the peak of baseball of the MLB at the point of home runs.

TO Eduardo Escobar I remember him since he was a rookie and prospect for the La Guaira Sharks in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP) of the Chicago White Sox in the MLB, when he teamed up with Ehire Adrianza in the squálos and when they played from the salty bench.

But especially I locate Eduardo Escobar since his home run explosion both in the LVBP with the Caribes de Anzoátegui in the 2013-2014 season and in the MLB with the Minnesota Twins which led the Arizona Diamondbacks to continue hitting home runs.

Changes have always been good for Eduardo Escobar both in the LVBP like in the MLBThe Venezuelan is even believed to be traded from the Diamondbakcs in the July 2021 MLB midseason changes.

I also remember an interview by Dámaso Blanco with Eduardo Escobar when he reinforced the Navegantes del Magallanes in the 2014 Margarita Caribbean Series and talked about his neighborhood La Pica where baseball is played and listened to and watched the games of the Turks, a team of which he was a fan before signing the professional.

Eduardo Escobar does not forget where it comes from despite shining on MLB, He wears La Pica even on his shirt and has gone from La Pica to the peak of the Major Leagues at the point of home runs which we want to see in the postseason of 2021 as in the LVBP 2014.