Eduardo Escobar and his statements about the All-Star Game

The Venezuelan of the Arizona Rattlesnakes, Eduardo Escobar is playing his first Play of the Stars in the Big leagues and yielded statements about.

Escobar, who is playing his first All Stars Game of his career in the MLB He is living it in the best possible way by not having words to describe the feeling he has.

“This is one of the most unforgettable moments of my life. I have always fought for this. I thank God for giving me the opportunity this year and continue working so that there are many more, “he said. Eduardo Escobar in their statements for ElExtrabase.

The 32-year-old Venezuelan is having one of the bells with the best offensive production. Registering a .254 average, 60 RBIs and 20 homers in the first half of the Big leagues, was summoned to Play from Stars.

The Arizona Dbacks infielder took advantage of the moment to send a message to Ronald Acuña Jr. that he will miss the remainder of the game. MLB due to injury.

“We know the talent of Acuña, he is one of the people who goes to the field to play hard, he should be here. But they are unexpected things and my prayers are with him ”.