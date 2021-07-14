Eduardo de la Torre nominates Héctor Herrera as captain of the Tri

Sports analyst Eduardo de la Torre from the chain Fox Sports MX, nominates the footballer Héctor Herrera as the best option to wear the captain’s badge in the Mexican team, within this edition of the Gold Cup 2021.

I have already expressed myself for Héctor Herrera, by hierarchy, experience, career, starter in two World Cups, a Copa América, the best Esperanzas player from Toulon and Olympic champion, Herrera has all the blazons for the group to respect him as captain ” , were the words of Eduardo de la Torre.

The former Mexican soccer player and manager spoke for the program ‘La Último Palabra’, where he made it clear that by experience and career Héctor Herrera is the best candidate to be the captain of the Mexican National Team in the 2021 Gold Cup.

Eduardo de la Torre also stressed that, due to his hierarchy, Héctor Herrera must be a respected player in the squad, so he would be a good captain for the team led by Argentine Gerardo Martino.

