Eduardo de la Torre asks Pachuca not to give up the attack in the return against América

The sports analyst Eduardo de la Torre of the Fox Sports MX chain, asked the Pachuca team to Paulo pezzolano on the MX League, do not give up the attack in your duel of the return in front of the America in the quarterfinals.

Also read: Club Toluca: Fans surrender to the quality of Rubens Sambueza vs Cruz Azul

Pachuca should be totally the same, it shouldn’t change, I think, not because you’re visiting will you change something and more when you have two goals ahead, “were Eduardo de la Torre’s words.

The popular “Yayo” de la Torre spoke on the program ‘The Last Word’, where he stressed that coach Paulo Pezzolano’s team must continue with the same style of play, proposing to attack if they seek to get into the semifinals of this tournament.

Also read: Danik Michell falls in love with his followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

Eduardo de la Torre highlighted the contribution that wingers Kevin Álvarez and Aguirre give to Pachuca’s attack, as well as how well players like Pardo and Sosa have complemented each other in this final stretch of the tournament.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content