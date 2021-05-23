Eduardo de la Torre asks Cruz Azul not to lock himself up in search of a zero draw against Pachuca

The sports analyst Eduardo de la Torre of the Fox Sports MX chain, ensures that Cruz Azul will go out in search of the goal against the Pachuca, with a defensive approach in the return of the semifinals of the Guardians Tournament 2021.

His training and approach is going to be a bit waiting in order to look for the goal, it is not that he gives up scoring the goal, his style, form and result gives him the opportunity to handle the game at home differently “, were the words of Eduardo de tower.

The former soccer player and manager spoke for the program ‘La Último Palabra’, where he stressed that Cruz Azul will come out with a more defensive approach in search of taking advantage of an oversight to the Tuzos attack to go ahead in the game and take the series.

Eduardo de la Torre made it clear that the 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Hidalgo Stadium allows coach Juan Reynoso to propose a more reserved game, without immediately overflowing into attack.

