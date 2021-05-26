Eduardo Coudet will be able to continue training in Europe next season

05/26/2021 at 12:48 PM CEST

Although Eduardo Coudet, Celta de Vigo coach, did not want to confirm last Sunday anything about his continuity at the Vigo club; What is certain is that the Argentine coach will be able to continue training in Europe next season. Either fulfilling the year of contract that remains with the Galician team or with any other club on the Old Continent. His stay at Celta throughout the season gives an exceptional award to the Argentine coach. It already has the essential requirement that UEFA demands to be able to coach any club in Europe.

His arrival at Celta de Vigo to replace Oscar García was accompanied by some controversy. Controversy motivated because eThe Argentine coach then could not credit the five years sitting on a professional bench, an essential requirement of UEFA for a coach from outside Europe to train in the Old Continent.

Jorge Coudet began his career in Rosario on January 1, 2015 where he remained until December 31, 20216. In January 2017 he took charge of Mexican Tijuana until November of that year and months later he assumed the bench of the Argentine Racing Club until 31 December 2019. In January 2020 he took charge of the Brazilian International until he decided to leave it for a few weeks to come to Spain.

Given this situation, the RFEF ended up acting as months before it did with the Argentine Jorge Almirón on the occasion of his signing for Elche. That is, and as we advance in this newspaper, chose to process a license authorized by UEFA but conditional and with a provisional naturenal. Provisional authorization that “required & rdquor; the coach of the Vigo club to finish this season to get the UEFA competition permit. It was a necessary requirement to be able to continue next season and in the future training in Europe.

That is, if Eduardo Coudet had been dismissed for any reason before the end of this 2020-2021 season; he would have been deprived of this provisional authorization and would have had to complete the time that UEFA claims him on another continent to be able to return and train again in Europe. Having completed the season, it is considered that he has already accumulated the required training and can continue training without any problem.. Either in Celta de Vigo, as in any other team in our country or in any other European league.