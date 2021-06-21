Eduardo Capetillo reveals that he was diagnosed with skin cancer – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Actor Eduardo Capetillo revealed that he was diagnosed with skin cancer.

The singer also explained that his skin cancer was caused by sunbathing too much.

Before his diagnosis Eduardo Capetillo warned that “people with white skin must be very careful with the sun’s rays”.

“To me, dear friends, I got skin cancer from getting so much sun,” he said.

Since he was diagnosed, said the actor and singer, he has no longer given “a ray of sunshine.”

Eduardo Capetillo was sincere during a video with his daughter Ana Paula in which he does her makeup.