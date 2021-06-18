Eduardo Capetillo reveals that he had skin cancer

Eduardo Capetillo was the special guest on his daughter’s YouTube channel Ana Paula. A beautiful moment between father and daughter that made fans smile when they saw the actor and singer put his makeup skills to the test. It was in the middle of a make-up routine that the actor made a revelation about his health that left fans of the family in shock. Biby Gaytan.

PHOTO

Eduardo did his best to make up his daughter Ana Paula

When trying to get Ana Paula to make up to perfection, Eduardo had some setbacks that made the girl and her mother laugh. At the time of blushing, Pau asked her to add a little more because she feels that she is very pale.

“You and I are white skinned,” the actor explained to his daughter and added to the audience: “People with white skin must be very careful with the sun’s rays.”

Eduardo revealed: “I want to tell you, dear friends, that this is a first for all of you here on my daughters’ channel; I got skin cancer from getting so much sun ”.

Although she did not reveal at what point in her life it happened or the consequences it had, she added: “My dermatologist, who is a person I love very much, told me: ‘Never again will you get a sunbeam!'”

Eduardo, a very attentive dad

Between their talk, Ana Paula and her father commented on some of the things that are said about them in the media, such as the rule that neither she nor her mother nor her sister Alejandra can go to the bathroom alone in public places, as well as also do not talk to strangers for more than 10 minutes.

© @ paucapetillog Eduardo Capetillo showed his softer side as a father in this makeup session

“What happens if you talk to someone for more than 10 minutes? What is the consequence? ”Eduardo asked his daughter. Both took the subject with a lot of humor and joked about what is said about them. “They kick me out of the house,” said Ana Paula to clarify that such restrictions do not exist in her family.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.