Eduardo Capetillo reaches 50 years and celebrates with a song by Arjona | Instagram

Eduardo Capetillo celebrated in style his arrival on the fifth floor after completing 50 years, reason why it celebrated in a very special way accompanied by a theme from Arjona.

The actor, remembered as the coveted soap opera gallantry celebrated his number birthday fifty in a very special way, surrounded by his family, made up of his five children and his wife Biby Gaytan.

The handsome histrionic and his family quietly celebrated the actor’s birthday in the midst of the quarantine experienced by the Coronavirus.

Even so, the special date did not go unnoticed by some of his colleagues in the media who congratulated him through his account Instagram.

Likewise, the celebrated person himself shared a video through his account where his entire family appears singing a song of Arjona, “The woman I did not dream of”.

It is worth mentioning that even his youngest children (the twins) sang the melody in honor of the birthday boy

Thank you 50 years of experiences, fulfillment and love. Impressed I am of so much love received from all of you, I do not have with what to pay you so much love more than always carrying them in my heart, I know that I should not spend a lot of time in the insta because it is what I recommend and I must be consistent, but today your love exceeded the limits of consistency, all my gratitude to all, thank you and God bless you, wrote the actor.

Celebrities they joined the publication to congratulate him as was the case with Paulina Rubio who wrote you a warm congratulation

Capeto many congratulations, here you are very loved, we celebrate these first 50 years and for another 50 more. They know, you know that I love you very much.

In the same way, he could not miss the congratulation of his life partner Biby Gaytan who shared some emotional photos coupled with a tender message accompanied by sweet words for her husband.

I love you for what you are, for what you have been and for what you will be.

Some other celebrities like Michelle Rodriguez and Poncho Denigris also joined in the warm congratulations for the birthday boy.

