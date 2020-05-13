Eduardo Capetillo: his daughter is so beautiful that he already fears they will make him a father-in-law. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Ana Paula Capetillo Keep them long, since this May 13 he reached the age of 23, and he lived it to the fullest, despite the confinement forced by the pandemic. However, Biby Gaytan’s daughter was very happy, as she received the message from the man in her life, Eduardo Capetillo. He even confessed that his daughter is so beautiful, he already fears they will make him father-in-law.

It was through social networks that the beautiful Ana Paula was filled with congratulations and good wishes from your friends and loved ones. But one in particular caused a lot of grace, and at the same time, a lot of tenderness, that of Eduardo Capetillo.

The soap opera actor completely opened his heart to express to your daughter the great love you feel for her, above all, on this day that marks 23 years since he arrived in this world. He also confessed his greatest fear.

And it is that, the also former politician is considered by many “the father-in-law of Mexico”, because, to tell the truth, his three older children are a living replica of both Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán, and they are increasingly raining fans in social networks, especially the beautiful Ana Paula.

“Congratulations my life, you are so beautiful that it is scary (and more to me) but more beautiful you are inside, and no matter how much you grow you will ALWAYS be my baby breaded with sand. I love you with all my heart, ”said the tender father.

The message of Eduardo Capetillo he touched his followers with his words. This is not the first time that she has expressed herself like this from her children, since she has always shown that all five are the light of his eyes.

For his part, Ale Capetillo shared with her sister a nice birthday video, making it clear that they are not only the best sisters, but also the best friends.

