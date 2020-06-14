Eduardo Capetillo, for treason to Televisa, has not been able to return to TV, they assure | Instagram

They point out that the gallantry of soap operas, Eduardo Capetillo he was forced to change his career for another profession after the alleged betrayal of Televisa.

They assure that the actor has closed all doors on the small screen after the betrayal he carried out against the television station of Saint Angel, which cost him dearly and several years without being able to return to television.

Now him actor, who is in charge of a large family, must have dedicated himself to a new profession and he does so through the social networks.

Capetillo turned to another exercise not to run out of income and to be able to pay all the expenses that his life implies.

With a totally different image than he looked when he was famous, the actor from 50 years Now she is dedicated to being a guide for self-improvement, through cyberspace, but apparently, « it’s not her thing, » according to the newspaper, Chacaleo.

Through this channel of Youtube, detail that the actor, in 2011 signed a millionaire contract with Aztec TV, « betraying » a Televisa after 25 years in the company, however, his stay on the Ajusco television station was brief since, apparently, he did not receive everything that had been promised to him, they say.

Also, it had been announced that his wife Bibi Gaytan She would return to television, however, her return would not be permanent since the actress, barely stepped the stage when she said goodbye again, on the other hand it has always been rumored that the actor refuses to return the actress to the stage.

But apparently the debts and the lack of a stable source of income would have made the actor give his arm to twist and Biby Gaytán returned to the Chicago musical.

However, Capetillo He did not sit idly by as he has been making a presence on social networks, where he shares life messages, tips on how to lead a healthier lifestyle and general wellness issues.

He has decided to follow in the footsteps of the new generations by making positive use of social networks, acquiring a new profession as a « guide to self-improvement » or « influencer« , hoping to convert his new job into something mostly profitable.