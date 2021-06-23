Eduardo Capetillo details his state of health after revealing that he had skin cancer

In his official Instagram account, the singer shared a selfie that he accompanied with a message in which he specified that he appreciated the concern of fans, but clarified that this was an episode he faced a few years ago.

“Dear friends, I deeply appreciate your interest and concern for me. Regarding the issue of skin cancer that I spoke about in my daughter Ana Paula’s program, I want to clarify that a few years ago a malignant melanoma (cancer) was removed … it was an isolated episode ”, he explained.

Eduardo shared the causes of the disease and assured that thanks to a timely diagnosis he was able to combat it. He also listed the strict care that he must follow for life, among which is an annual check-up and the daily use of sunscreen.